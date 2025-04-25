Heading into the NFL draft, one of the Raiders' biggest needs was a wide receiver. While many come off the board at various points during the draft, there was concern that all three Raiders' AFC West rivals would take one that the Raiders could desperately use.

However, while the Broncos and Chargers both needed receiver help, neither team went in this direction. Three wideouts were selected in the first 23 picks, and the Chiefs were in prime position to take a player who many believed would be a top 10 pick before the season.

The Chiefs are notorious for taking players from the grasp of Raider Nation, and they needed another target for Mahomes. However, the Chiefs selected an offensive tackle. While this was another need for them, and Josh Simmons is certainly a talented player, this left a perfect opportunity for the Raiders on Day 2 of the draft.

Chiefs mistakenly left door open for Raiders to draft dream prospect

If there is one player that the Raiders must try to acquire in the second round, it's Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III. While he would have been a perfect slot option for the team's division rival, he will be an even better asset wearing the Silver and Black.

The Missouri native brings big-play ability, explosiveness, and excellent play strength to Las Vegas. His ability to break tackles and create yards after contact is considered the best in the class. Burden is also an excellent deep ball tracker, and has shown the play strength and release package off the line to beat press coverage.

Going into the year, many considered Burden to be both the top receiver in his class, as well as a lock to be picked in the top 10. While his stock has slid a bit, he is one of the few remaining prospects with true No. 1 wide receiver potential.

When looking at the teams picking ahead of the Raiders on Day 2, the Browns or Titans both seem like reasonable landing spots for Burden. It could be worth it for Las Vegas to try trade up and leapfrog these teams for a chance to land his talents.

Adding Burden in the second round would be a major steal, and it would set up Geno Smith with an even stronger supporting cast. The opportunity to spread the ball around to Burden, Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, and Jakobi Meyers would truly be an embarrassment of riches.

As they say, to the rich go the spoils, and Raider Nation hasn't felt spoiled in a long time. For once, they have the Chiefs to thank for that.