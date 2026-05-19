Chiefs' star WR shouldn't be Raiders' problem much longer after latest news

Say what you want about the Las Vegas Raiders and their lack of success over the years or their general organizational instability. But one can't deny the facts and act as if the Silver and Black don't have one of the strongest moral compasses in the NFL, especially compared to their AFC West foe.

Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the division for the last decade. But they've also had several of their elite players embroiled in very serious off-the-field issues in that time. The latest addition to that list is star wide receiver Rashee Rice, who just can't seem to stay out of trouble.

Between a laundry list of previous problems and punishments, and now with the latest news regarding Rice, it would make a ton of sense for the Chiefs to simply move on from the young player, if for no other reason than to distance themselves from the bad optics of the situation.

And as sensitive as these circumstances are, the Raiders would greatly benefit from Rice's exit.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice should be on last leg with NFL, and Las Vegas Raiders should benefit

On Tuesday, KSHB 41's Matt Foster reported that Rice recently tested positive for marijuana, which is in violation of his parole for a previous arrest. He has been ordered to spend 30 days in jail, which means, from a football standpoint, he'll miss Kansas City's OTAs and mandatory mini-camp.

This is just the latest in a series of legal issues for Rice. He was arrested in April of 2024 for a high-speed hit-and-run in Dallas, Texas, in which he fled the scene after causing a pile-up and did not check on the several injured people who were victims of his reckless driving.

Rice was also under investigation in May of 2024 for reportedly assaulting a photographer at a club in Dallas. The victim ultimately declined to press charges.

If it were the John Spytek-led Raiders, Rice would have been released following his first serious offense. But the issues keep stacking up for him, and the Chiefs as a result, and it begs the question of how much longer Kansas City wants to put up with the constant absences and distractions that Rice brings.

He was already suspended for the first six games of the 2025 NFL season, and now Rice is missing offseason work with the Chiefs. Kansas City has little justification to keep him around, even if he's their best wide receiver, and GM Brett Veach is banking on him shouldering the load this year.

For that reason, perhaps the Chiefs keep him around, as immoral as it may be perceived. But Rice seemingly can't stay out of trouble, and it is only a matter of time before he paints Kansas City into a corner that they can't get out of.

In three career games against Las Vegas, Rice has caught 21 balls for 206 yards and 3 touchdowns. He has been a thorn in the Raiders' side since being drafted, but Rice has also only played in three out of six potential games against the Silver and Black in three years.

When he's healthy, Rice is a problem for the Las Vegas defense. But things are coming to a head for the young player, and it appears that he needs some significant off-the-field help. That would be the best thing for him and society at large, but it would also be a great benefit for the Raiders, selfishly.