Chip Kelly could come in handy as Raiders search for cornerback solutions

John Spytek and Pete Carroll inherited a Las Vegas Raiders roster that was filled with holes. The duo has done a great job of acquiring talent in just one offseason, as they have addressed the quarterback, running back, wide receiver, defensive tackle and linebacker positions.

While they also attempted to address the secondary by revamping nearly the entire room, the early results have left a lot to be desired, particularly from the cornerback group. The Raiders should be looking to bring in additional help at cornerback through every avenue this week.

One player who could be available on the waiver wire is former UCLA Bruin Alex Johnson, who played for Chip Kelly in college and spent the 2025 preseason with the Indianapolis Colts. While he was waived on Monday, Las Vegas would be wise to bring him in to help the defense.

Raiders should target recently released Colts CB Alex Johnson

Johnson did not hear his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft and spent last season on the practice squad of the New York Giants and Colts. He had a strong showing during the 2025 preseason as he recorded nine total tackles, five solo tackles, one interception and four passes defended.

Additionally, he posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 86.8 with an elite 90.3 coverage grade. Despite his strong play throughout the preseason, he will not make Indianapolis' Week 1 roster. Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston shared the news of his release.

"#Colts released CB Alex Johnson per source," Wilson wrote. "Had a @PFF cover grade of 90.3 and overall grade of 86.8 in his 101 preseason snaps over 3 games. Should have plenty of interest around the league."

Carroll notably prefers cornerbacks who are at least 6-feet tall and have 32-inch arms. Johnson perfectly fits this description, as he is 6-foot-1 with exactly 32-inch arms. He also weighs 190 pounds and ran a 4.44 40-yard dash, displaying the speed that Carroll also covets.

Additionally, because Johnson spent his entire six-year collegiate career playing at UCLA under Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, the franchise should have a first-hand account of both his ability and character.

He had a breakout year in his final collegiate season, as he recorded 29 total tackles, 20 solo tackles, one tackle for loss, five interceptions, one fumble recovery, three passes defended and one defensive touchdown for the Bruins.

Las Vegas needs all the help it can get at cornerback and would be wise to bring Johnson in. While he has not proven himself during the regular season, the young cornerback had a great preseason and has plenty of upside, which makes him an ideal candidate for the Raiders.

