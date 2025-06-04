Chip Kelly had the perfect response to question about Raiders' offense

The Las Vegas Raiders fell flat on their faces last year because they were unable to establish an offensive rhythm. Part of the issue was poor quarterback play and a lack of running back talent, but offensive coordinator Luke Getsy could not figure out how to maximize the players he had.

Now, under new head coach Pete Carroll, Chip Kelly will be calling offensive plays for the Silver and Black. Once a legendary head coach in the college game and a revolutionary NFL mind, Kelly is now fresh off a National Championship as the play-caller for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Given the influx of offensive talent that new general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll provided the Raiders with this offseason, Kelly has all the tools he needs to be successful in Las Vegas. It will simply be about structuring the offense in a way that makes sense.

Chip Kelly is already getting into the Raiders spirit

Kelly spoke about this very concept last week during a press conference at Raiders OTAs. When asked about what he hoped the team's offensive identity would be, he leaned on the iconic Al Davis to answer the question.

"JWB. Just Win Baby," Kelly said. "There was a legendary person in this organization, and its the truth. There's games you're going to win 9-6, and there are games you're going to have to win 38-37. ... Everybody that's been in this league or spent any time in this league knows how hard it is to win, and it really is 'Just Win Baby.'"

No good NFL coordinator would simply disclose their gameplan, but Kelly's message is simple: he is willing to adapt. This applies not only to how he approaches each game, but how he composes the offense as a whole.

The Raiders, for the first time in years, have a diverse set of offensive skill players who can line up and have success all over the field. Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer could become one of the best tight end duos in the league, and veteran quarterback Geno Smith will rely on them heavily.

Las Vegas also has Ashton Jeanty and Raheem Mostert in the backfield, which should be a dynamic tandem of speed, evasiveness and physicality. While the wide receiver room needs somebody to step up alongside Jakobi Meyers, rookie Jack Bech is as violent as they come, and both Tre Tucker and Dont'e Thornton can use their speed to take advantage of Smith's incredible deep ball.

Kelly may be the most important person in the Raiders' building this season as he looks to put all these exciting pieces together. Thankfully, he is already proving that he is not rigid like offensive coordinators of the past, and Kelly is basing his mindset on what made this organization so great in the first place.