Chip Kelly has already made the Raiders' offense appointment television

The Las Vegas Raiders had an impressive showing in Week 1, as they went on the road to Foxborough and beat the New England Patriots by a score of 20-13. The defense was much better than advertised, as they tied for the sixth-fewest points allowed in the opening week of the season.

However, the offense was equally, if not more impressive due to a passing attack that thrived. While the Raiders were tied for 15th in points scored, they ranked ninth in total yards and second in passing yards. Additionally, Geno Smith looked very comfortable in Chip Kelly's offense.

Las Vegas' big-time offseason acquisition threw for 362 yards, one touchdown and one interception while completing 70.6% of his pass attempts. Only reigning MVP Josh Allen threw for more yards in Week 1.

Raiders labeled as appointment television due to Chip Kelly and Geno Smith pairing

Meanwhile, Smith led the league in yards per completion and was second to only two-time MVP Lamar Jackson in yards per attempt. The Raiders' offense looked strong on Sunday, however, there was the feeling that the unit can be even better

An NFL analyst even claimed that the Raiders are must-watch television. That was ESPN's Ben Solak, who labeled the unit as such due to the lethal combination of their offensive coordinator and quarterback.

"The Geno Smith-Chip Kelly pairing is going to be appointment television," Solak wrote. "On Sunday against the Patriots, the Raiders were first in the NFL in explosive pass rate at 26.3%, second in air yards per attempt at 10.3 and second in play-action rate at 34.2% -- all while being blitzed 47.4% of the time. Smith ended the day 24-for-34 for a whopping 362 yards. That was a lot of numbers. Let me summarize: The Raiders went for big plays and hit them, over and over again."

Smith connected on nine plays of at least 20 yards, which is the most in the game by a Raiders quarterback since at least 1991, when tracking of the stat began. He also became just the sixth quarterback in franchise history to throw for at least 350 yards and complete 70% of his passes.

The two-time Pro Bowler's 362 passing yards were the most of any quarterback making their franchise debut with the Raiders. While the fact that it was only one game should slightly temper fans' enthusiasm, Smith's performance was clearly levels above anything Las Vegas has gotten from the quarterback position in recent memory.

The Raiders' Week 2 matchup will come with a national spotlight, which should open the NFL world's eyes to just how exciting this team can be. Solak is already a believer, and the rest should not be far behind.

