Chip Kelly making offensive switch Raiders fans begged for under Luke Getsy

The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the worst offenses in the NFL during the 2024 season by almost every metric. In terms of yards, points or redzone success, the unit struggled intensely under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

While a lack of high-end talent was surely an issue, it was also how the Raiders' offensive pieces were utilized that cost Getsy his job during last year's bye week. One key example was how he failed to properly utilize big tight ends like Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer in the red zone.

So far this offseason, new Las Vegas offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has already reversed course on this blunder. Throughout training camp, both Bowers and Mayer have been utilized as red zone targets, and this decision is already paying off for the Silver and Black.

Chip Kelly emphasizing Raiders tight ends in red zone at training camp

After Thursday's padded training camp practice, the Silver & Black Sports Network's Jesse Merrick echoed the sentiment that the tight ends were heavily involved in the red zone. This comes after the two players only had a combined 21 targets in the red zone all last season.

The Athletic's Tashan Reed backed up these words by reporting that Mayer had caught two touchdowns on back-to-back plays during the seven-on-seven red zone drills. One was on a corner route, and the second was on an out route.

Geno Smith's third touchdown in the same drill came on a pass to Bowers, according to ESPN's Ryan McFadden. Smith certainly had issues in the red zone last season, but Seattle still ranked 14th in red zone efficiency, whereas Las Vegas ranked 26th.

Kelly seems to have found the secret sauce, however, that will minimize Smith's mistakes in a short field and maximize the number of opportunities for the Raiders' young duo of tight ends to punch the ball into the end zone.

Carving out a role as a major red zone target would be a huge way for Mayer to establish himself as a key part of the offense in Las Vegas. His target share will always be on the lower side with Bowers in the building, but there are several ways to add value to a football team.

Getsy did not necessarily have the weapons or the know-how to maximize the offensive operation for the Raiders, but Kelly has only taken a few weeks of training camp to figure out how to make the group a well-oiled machine. Clearly, that starts with getting the ball to the team's talented tight ends in the red zone.

