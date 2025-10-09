Chip Kelly may screw Raiders out of top college QB prospect in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders are in dire need of a young quarterback; that much is clear through five weeks of the 2025 NFL season. Geno Smith doesn't have much of an argument to be the current quarterback in Las Vegas, let alone a pivotal part of the franchise's future plans.

This means that the new regime for the Raiders should draft a young quarterback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. There are an underrated number of great options at the position in this class, and Oregon's Dante Moore stands out as a likely candidate to take the mantle in Las Vegas.

"I do think that his lack of starting experience makes him a better fit somewhere where he can sit for a year or two," FanSided's Justin Carter wrote. "The Raiders have Geno Smith, who is under contract next season but who can be cut before 2027 with zero cap hit. That sets up perfectly for the team to draft Moore and sit him behind an experienced guy before he takes over in 2027."

Not only is Moore an ultra-talented player who comes from a winning program and has big-time stats to back up the hype surrounding him, but he has a connection to Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Moore played under Kelly at UCLA during his freshman season. Unfortunately, that relationship may be the very thing that prevents Las Vegas from landing one of its potential dream quarterback prospects next April.

Chip Kelly's shaky relationship with Dante Moore could affect Raiders

To understand their relationship now, it is important to look at the backstory. Moore was a prized recruit, and he was initially committed to Oregon at one point in high school. Kelly and his Bruins staff, however, were able to lure him away and get him to flip to UCLA, making him the highest-rated recruit in program history.

In 2023, he became the first true freshman to start for the Bruins under center since Josh Rosen did so eight years prior. After coming off the bench in Week 1 behind Ethan Garbers, Moore took over as the full-time starter for the remainder of the season.

Kelly and Moore seemingly had a great relationship, as the freshman quarterback told James H. Williams of the Los Angeles Daily News back in October of 2023 that things were going swimmingly under Kelly.

“Being the quarterback, you want to talk to your coach, especially Coach Kelly because he’s an offensive-minded guy and he’s the one calling the plays,” Moore told Williams. “The two weeks we had to get ready for (the Washington State) game, I went into his office and sat down to communicate with him what I do like and what I don’t like. If I don’t like it, he can change my view of things, but if I said ‘Coach, this play isn’t really fitting with me,’ he would just cancel it.”

Moore finished his freshman season with a completion percentage of just 53.5%, throwing for 1,610 yards and 11 touchdowns while also throwing nine interceptions. It wasn't a perfect campaign by any means, but Kelly stuck with the young player, and the Bruins finished 8-5. This was seen as a great building block for the future.

Except for the fact that Moore entered the transfer portal on November 30, just days after the regular season ended. He opted to skip UCLA's bowl game, and announced his intention to attend Oregon on December 18, where he initially committed out of high school. This was a devastating blow for UCLA.

However, it seemed like something happened behind the scenes between Kelly and Moore, as the young player made note during his transfer announcement that he wanted to go to a school where he could get developed. He didn't directly dig at Kelly or the Bruins, but fans can read between the lines.

When Kelly was asked about these comments, he took the high road, claiming that he had not seen them. He also wished Dante luck and ensured him that he would help out with the next steps in his career, whatever they may be.

But Moore's grandmother also allegedly bashed Kelly on social media for "almost ruining her grandson." Whether that is true or not, almost everything indicates that there is some sort of fractured relationship between these two.

Chris Hansen, a reporter for The Register-Guard newspaper in Eugene, Oregon, reported that Moore's transfer simply had to do with his hearing rumblings about changes coming for the UCLA football prorgram. Sure enough, Kelly darted for Ohio State just three months later.

Moore is an incredible prospect, as his ability to make throws all over the field and use his legs to extend plays or make off-schedule throws indicates that he is a special talent. At 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds, he would be a solid size for an NFL quarterback as well.

Perhaps his best attribute is that he seemingly always remains calm and poised. Moore won't panic in the pocket if the play breaks down, he'll hang tough and deliver deep throws with incredible touch and anticipation despite there being pressure on him.

He may not be a true dual-threat like a lot of players, but he can certainly use his legs to scramble and pick up first downs, which is all a team like the Raiders really needs. If he's available wherever Las Vegas ends up picking, they'd be remiss not to take a quarterback like Moore.

The Raiders have watched him play twice this year, as they had personnel in attendance for his games against Penn State and Oregon State, according to Ryan Fowler. Moore was lights out in these two games, so Las Vegas' scouting department was surely impressed.

Hopefully, his relationship with Kelly has not soured beyond repair, and the Silver and Black give themselves a fair shot to get a potentially transformational quarterback for a franchise that has not had a difference-maker under center in over 20 years.