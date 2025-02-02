Chip Kelly joining Raiders as OC is a massive shock fans should get excited about

The Las Vegas Raiders' coaching staff looks like a redux of Pete Carroll's old Seattle Seahawks teams, as the man who will soon set the record for the oldest head coach in NFL history is going to back to some of his tried and true methods to turn what is currently a moribund franchise around.

After hiring some of his old Seahawks buddies and reportedly gauging interest in a Tom Cable reunion, Carroll was expected by many within the media and externally to hire former Seattle OC (and current Dolphins quarterbacks coach) Darrell Bevell for yet another run calling the plays.

Bevell appeared ready to beat out Ohio State offensive coordinator and legendary college coach Chip Kelly, who is fresh off helping Will Howard, Jeremiah Smith, and the Buckeyes win a national championship. At the eleventh hour, Carroll and GM John Spytek went in a different direction.

Kelly is reportedly leaving Columbus to join the Raiders as their new offensive coordinator, giving whoever ends up being their next starting quarterback an experienced offensive mind to work with. Kelly's hiring, especially after the Bevell smoke, should be viewed as a very solid move by Raiders fans.

Raiders officially hire Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator over Darrell Bevell

Kelly, who went 46-9 as the head coach at Oregon, went 26-21 as head coach with the Philadelphia Eagles. That record can look a bit misleading, however. Kelly never won a playoff game, and his management style was so bad it pushed Howie Roseman out of a featured role and created some lifelong grudges in his players.

After a horrendous season in charge of the 49ers, Kelly returned to the college ranks, going 35-34 in six seasons at UCLA. Kelly's career looked close to being over, but his performance with Will Howard and the Buckeyes. That revitalization was enough to get Carroll interested.

Brock Bowers and Raiders fans who want to see improved quarterback play should be very inspired by this move, as Kelly's offenses almost always produce quality numbers from behind center. While his production in the running game has been mixed (cough cough DeMarco Murray), this is certainly a more inspiring hire than Bevell.

Carroll continues to swat down the doubters who see him as an old man stuck in his ways. Kelly represents a philosophical change for the conservative, defensive-minded Carroll, and he could be just what this Raiders team needs to compete in a very difficult division.