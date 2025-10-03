Chip Kelly's Raheem Mostert comments leave Raiders fans with obvious question

The Las Vegas Raiders had the worst rushing attack in the league by a significant margin in 2024. They looked to upgrade the unit in the offseason, using the sixth overall pick on Ashton Jeanty and signing Raheem Mostert to a low-risk, high-reward deal.

Despite the new additions, Las Vegas struggled to get much production from its rushing attack over the first three games of the 2025 NFL season. The team averaged just 72.3 yards per game and 3.1 yards per carry, ranking 30th in the NFL in both categories.

Mostert, who had been inactive in each of those three games, was activated for the first time in Week 4. As a result, the Raiders had their best game of the season on the ground as they finished with 240 rushing yards, averaging 7.7 yards per carry.

While the offensive line and Jeanty received much of the credit, the veteran running back had a strong game as well. He finished with 73 yards from scrimmage, with four of his five touches resulting in first downs.

Chip Kelly's comments on Raheem Mostert lead to one big question

The coaching staff has praised Mostert's effort throughout the week, and Chip Kelly spoke to the media on Thursday. His comments about the veteran running back left fans with more questions than answers.

"I think he's got a wealth of experience. He had double-digit touchdowns two years ago in this league. And he's seen a lot of things and done a lot of things. So, I think he's got a really good understanding of the scheme. He's got a really good understanding of how to run the football in the National Football League," Kelly said. "It didn't surprise us, the guys that have been around him. It doesn't surprise anybody that's seen him in the league [and] what he can do when he has the ball in his hands. So, I was excited that we had a chance to keep him active, and he's going to be active again this week, and that's a pretty good one-two punch with him and Ashton."

If the coaching staff was so high on Mostert and not surprised by his success, it leads to one simple question: Why wasn't the 2023 rushing touchdown leader active for the first three games of the season?

Zamir White and Dylan Laube gave the offense nothing during that stretch, rushing for 27 combined yards on 13 carries, while hauling in five passes for 36 yards. This proves that the veteran should have been on the field from Week 1. Kelly later addressed Mostert's streak of healthy scratches.

"A lot of the active part in all of the NFL, if you're not the starter, and, obviously, Ashton is the starter, revolves around special teams," Kelly said. "So, where do they need him? I know (special teams coordinator Tom McMahon) used [Mostert] on (special) teams, so that makes him active on gameday."

While special teams play can certainly influence roster decisions, it should not lead to the second-best running back on the roster being sidelined for three games when he is a much bigger threat than the other two options.

Furthermore, White's play on special teams has not been significant enough to justify the decision. He has returned six kickoffs, resulting in 149 yards for an average of 24.8 yards per return. In his first game active, Mostert returned four kickoffs for 96 yards, averaging 24.0 yards per return.

Entering the season, Mostert had far more experience in the role, as he had returned 53 kicks. White, on the other hand, is serving as a return man for the first time in his career. Raiders fans may never truly know why Mostert was a healthy scratch for so long, but at least Pete Carroll and Co. are righting this wrong.

