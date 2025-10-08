Colts humiliate Raiders again by stealing one of Las Vegas' best players

The Las Vegas Raiders went into Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 5 and got dismantled by the Indianapolis Colts. While Raider Nation largely expected to lose this matchup due to the absence of Brock Bowers, Kolton Miller and Eric Stokes, fans couldn't have predicted a 40-6 blowout.

Las Vegas was also without starting linebacker Germaine Pratt in this contest, as the veteran did not travel with the team to Indianapolis. While the aforementioned three players are dealing with injuries, Pratt's absence was not injury or football-related.

Of course, Pratt was released by the Raiders, as head coach Pete Carroll announced on Monday. There has been speculation that something happened behind the scenes because a player of his caliber, who had been playing every down this season, does not just get cut randomly.

Colts sign former Raiders LB Germaine Pratt days after blowout win

Well, to make Sunday's loss sting even more, Indianapolis just humiliated the Raiders once again. On Wednesday morning, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Pratt was signing with the Colts on a one-year deal.

According to this report, four other teams had significant interest in Pratt upon his release from Las Vegas. Ultimately, however, he wanted to reunite with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, whom he played under for several years with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Plus, it's hard to imagine any defensive player not wanting to play for the Colts after watching that masterclass of a performance in Week 5. The irony is not lost on Raider Nation, however, that Pratt is suddenly okay with getting on a plane to Indianapolis after missing Friday's team flight.

Pratt was Las Vegas' best linebacker through the first four weeks of the 2025 NFL season, so it hurt to lose him. Watching him sign with the team that just beat the brakes off the Raiders, however, feels like a gut punch.

Jamal Adams should see an expanded role with Pratt now out of the picture, which is a silver lining for this ugly situation. Perhaps young linebackers like Tommy Eichenberg and Cody Lindenberg may see some playing time as well.

Raider Nation may never know what transpired behind the scenes and led to Pratt's sudden release. But it's all water under the bridge now, as he is a member of the Colts, because Indianapolis apparently didn't take enough from Las Vegas in Week 5.