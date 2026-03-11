Conflicting reports leave every option on table with Maxx Crosby and Raiders

The Baltimore Ravens have put the Las Vegas Raiders in a tight spot. On Tuesday evening, they pulled the rug out from under the front office by backing out of their previously agreed-upon trade for Maxx Crosby, and the ripple effect for the entire league is massive. This hurt or affected everyone.

But not the Ravens. They turned around, way too quickly, and signed Trey Hendrickson, another star edge rusher, and got to keep their two future first-round picks. What a turn of events for Eric DeCosta and the Baltimore front office. Who could have seen this coming? (He says sarcastically)

It is almost as if they saw the reports circulating on Tuesday that Hendrickson would make his decision on Wednesday, and they started to get cold feet about giving up two Day 1 picks, which is something they've never done in franchise history to acquire a veteran player.

Hm. I digress.

More importantly now for Raider Nation is what this means for Crosby and the Silver and Black. Several options are, of course, back on the table, even though the fanbase had put this drama behind them. Now, reporters are all seeing a different path forward.

NFL reporters don't have consensus on Maxx Crosby's Raiders future

The Athletic's Dianna Russini weighed in on the drama on Tuesday evening, and she outlined a nightmare scenario where Las Vegas has lost all of its leverage. This wouldn't benefit Crosby or the Raiders.

"Don’t expect teams to be lining up immediately to get back into Maxx Crosby trade talks. Some teams I spoke to tonight expect the Raiders to be the ones calling them," Russini reported. "It’ll be up to individual teams’ medical staffs to decide on whether to assume the risk of trading for Crosby."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported almost the opposite of what Russini did, making it sound like Las Vegas is back to where they were before they dealt their superstar to Baltimore in the first place. Surely, a large portion of Raider Nation is happy to hear this.

"Raiders already have received calls from “several” teams inquiring about the availability of Maxx Crosby in a trade, per source," Schefter wrote. "For now, the Raiders are prepared to get Crosby healthy and have him play for Las Vegas. But they are listening to other teams."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport took things another step further, saying directly that Crosby is now ready to play for the Silver and Black again. That would be a massive turn of events for a player who requested a trade multiple times this offseason.

"#Raiders star Maxx Crosby, now back from Baltimore with the trade to the #Ravens off, is headed back into the building in Las Vegas, ready to resume his training and rehab program," Rapoport wrote. "His mindset: Crosby is ready to play football for the #Raiders, ready to move forward."

Russini then changed her tune a bit on Wednesday morning, saying that a trade is still on the table,

"I’m told that Crosby is at the Raiders’ facility today as he continues to rehab. Las Vegas can still trade its star if it wants, but there is a reality where Crosby is playing for the Raiders this upcoming season," Russini reported. "Regardless of which uniform he wears in 2026, one source texted, 'Maxx is going to be a monster this year as an F you to Baltimore.'"

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer also confirmed that teams are calling about Crosby already, but that the Raiders won't trade him for peanuts. Again, another reporter said that every option is on the table in Las Vegas.

"All this is difficult for everyone. The Raiders will work through different scenarios—some teams called last night, but Vegas isn't going to trade Crosby on a discount. And keeping him with a revamped crew around him isn't the worst idea in the world."

Look, Crosby already took down his 13-minute goodbye video to Raider Nation. He scrubbed his social media of anything Ravens-related, posted that he was on a plane back to Las Vegas, and is now reposting stuff on social media about his Raiders teammates.

That said, he was doing that all offseason when he had quietly requested a trade from the franchise. It doesn't mean that Crosby is all back in with the Silver and Black, but I suppose it leaves that option on the table, which may be incredibly awkward.

Or, the Raiders get an angry Maxx Crosby during the 2026 season on an already vastly improved defense, and this Las Vegas team is way better than most people think. NFL reporters seem to have no idea what the future holds.

I don't think the Raiders know either. But John Spytek is a great general manager, and he'll figure out what is best for the team.