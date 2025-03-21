Fans of the Las Vegas Raiders are in uncharted territory this offseason as they adjust to life under the team's new regime. General manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll are doing things a bit differently for the Silver and Black, but that may not be such a bad thing.

The franchise has largely struggled since it returned to Oakland in 1995 and has enjoyed no playoff success in over two decades. Changes were needed, and changes are coming.

One such change could be the way that the organization approaches the quarterback position in the draft. Las Vegas has not drafted a quarterback in the first round since 2007, but despite their offseason moves, such a selection could still be in play for next month's NFL Draft.

Could Raiders copy Falcons' draft strategy from last season?

Last offseason, the Atlanta Falcons made one of the biggest splash moves in free agency when they signed former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to a $140 million deal. In a similar move this offseason, the Raiders traded for the top quarterback on the market, Geno Smith, and will likely extend him on a contract in the ballpark of $45 million per year.

Despite having the No. 8 pick in a draft that featured a strong quarterback class, Atlanta made the plunge for Cousins, seemingly solving their issues under center. However, the Falcons shocked the league by passing on several players at positions of need and drafting quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Las Vegas could pull off a similar move in this year's draft, as they hold the No. 6 pick. It is becoming increasingly likely that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be available by the time the Raiders pick, so they could double up at the position just like the Falcons did.

This did not pan out for Atlanta last season, but Cousins was coming off of an Achilles injury and did not look like the same quarterback that he had in the past. Smith should enter his first season with the Raiders completely healthy and build off the momentum he created with coach Carroll in Seattle.

While the team could use a player like Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty or Michigan defenders Will Johnson and Mason Graham, adding a young and talented quarterback may not be such a bad move.

Smith will be 35 next season, and the team will need a succession plan. Yes, the Raiders could target a signal-caller in the middle or late rounds, but the odds of that player turning into a starter drop with every round they wait. If the new regime is a fan of Sanders and he is available at No. 6, then they should make it happen.

Minority owner Tom Brady, whose opinion is prominent in the organization, has been an advocate for rookie quarterbacks sitting behind a veteran and learning before being thrown into the fire. There might not be a better player for the Raiders to develop in the draft than Sanders, and it will almost certainly cost them the No. 6 pick to get him.

It may not have worked out for Atlanta last season, but if Penix turns into the quarterback that many thought he would be out of college, the Falcons will be thanking their lucky stars that they chose him.