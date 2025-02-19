Could Raiders target key Chiefs player in free agency?

The Las Vegas Raiders are taking a new approach this offseason.

For the first time in a while, the organization is employing two established individuals at head coach and general manager. They chose both a proven-winner of a head coach in Pete Carroll and a highly-touted general manager in John Spytek with experience in winning front offices.

Such changes should cause a massive roster overhaul, but that is okay. The Raiders were 4-13 last season and they have a projected $95 million in cap space available this offseason as well as 10 draft picks, including No. 6 overall. Change is needed, and change will come.

While the team does have a few key pieces that they need to re-sign like Robert Spillane, Tre'Von Moehrig, Nate Hobbs, Malcolm Koonce, and Adam Butler, they should still have plenty of money to spend big on a free agent.

Las Vegas should sign Chiefs guard Trey Smith

Kansas City is not expected to use the franchise tag on star guard Trey Smith this offseason. Smith would be a massive upgrade for Las Vegas' offensive line and the team could easily afford his $19.7 million projected annual salary. No matter who the team has at quarterback or running back, having a fortified offensive line would allow any combination of players to thrive.

Last season, the Raiders had a below-average offensive line that was partially responsible for having the league's worst rushing attack. Obviously, the talent in the running back room was lacking, but with more push from the offensive line, it would have made life easier for the backs.

Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze were incredible additions to the offensive line room in last year's draft, but the team needs another piece or two if they want to be one of the best units in the league. Kolton Miller is rock-solid at left tackle and Jordan Meredith showed promise at guard when Powers-Johnson was moved to center, but an offensive line is only as good as its weakest link. With Smith, the team would have no weak link.

Smith was the 14th best overall guard and 10th best run-blocking guard in all of football last season according to PFF. With him in the fold and a slew of great offensive line coaches on the staff, the sky could be the limit for this group.

He was a two-time Super Bowl Champion with the Chiefs and will only be 26 years old for the entirety of next season. He, Powers-Johnson and Glaze could hold down the right side of the Raiders' line for the next decade.