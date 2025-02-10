Could Super Bowl result change Raiders' draft plans?

Despite not playing in Super Bowl LIX, the Las Vegas Raiders should have come away from Sunday's game with a feeling of optimism and clarity.

Not only did their bitter rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, lose embarrassingly in New Orleans, but they sent out a message to anyone that was paying attention: winning in the trenches is what wins you football games. Coincidentally, Raiders new general manager John Spytek has said just that on multiple occasions.

Obviously, the Raiders' biggest need is at the quarterback position, but they may be out of range to draft either Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Even if they're available when the Raiders are on the clock, the new regime may not be sold on either of them and could choose a blue chip prospect at another position.

After all, the Chiefs were no match for the Eagles despite having one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game. In fact, it was the Philadelphia defensive front that rattled Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes so badly that he looked like a shell of himself on the game's biggest stage.

Antonio Pierce's vision for the Raiders is actually how this team should be built: a bruising pass rush paired with a ball-hawking secondary, and a strong run game featuring a quarterback that can take care of the ball. Those things did not come to fruition under Pierce for several reasons, but his philosophy was not far off.

Based on this wealth of knowledge, it stands to reason that the Raiders could try to draft players who would follow the blueprint that the Eagles laid out on Sunday in Super Bowl LIX.

The Raiders should draft a defensive lineman in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft

The Raiders could try and trade up for Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, who had 12.0 sacks and 24 tackles for loss in college last season. Carter has only been a defensive end for one season and will only be 21 years old for the entirety of his rookie year, so he could have the most upside in the draft.

Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham could be another option for Las Vegas if they stay put at No. 6. Graham is a physical player who is effective against both the pass and run, totaling 3.5 sacks and 7 tackles for loss in an All-American campaign with the Wolverines last season.

Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen or Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams should both be available if the Raiders want to gain future capital and trade down. Nolen was also an All-American last season for the Rebels after producing 6.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. Williams had 5.0 sacks and nine tackles for loss of his own on a stout Georgia defense last season.

Las Vegas could lose both Adam Butler and John Jenkins this offseason, both of whom were leaders on the defensive line but on the older side for an NFL player. While the Raiders can add depth at the position later in the draft or free agency, adding a highly-touted young player to the mix could re-energize the room.

After watching Mahomes run for his life for 60 minutes on Sunday, the prospect of drafting a stifling defensive lineman should excite Raider Nation.