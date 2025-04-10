Darren Waller re-emerges in a Raiders reunion with Jon Gruden

Just five years ago, Darren Waller broke the Raiders' all-time record for most receptions in a season, a milestone previously held for 23 years by Hall of Famer Tim Brown.

Just two years ago, he departed the team with the 6th-most receptions in Raiders history.

And last summer, at just 31 years old, he announced his retirement from the NFL -- then disappeared from the public spotlight.

You can't read through Raiders history books without seeing Darren Waller's name and his impressive receiving stats. Numbers aside, he was a fan favorite, for his contagious smile, his journey overcoming drug and alcohol addiction, and his determination in turning around his underwhelming career when he showed up in Oakland and almost immediately became a top 5 tight end in the league.

But since his abrupt retirement in 2024, Raider Nation has not heard from him, until he recently joined his former coach Jon Gruden to reunite and catch up on life.

Waller looks happy and healthy away from the NFL lifestyle. He's wearing a Raiders shirt, which further supports his claim to Gruden that the most fun he had as a football player was in silver and black under the former coach's leadership.

Now that he's moved on, it feels like (at least in this brief interview) that he can further appreciate his time as a Raider and the legacy he left behind. In the conversation, he reflects on his years in Oakland and Las Vegas fondly, and talks about how tight the locker room was, and how great the offense could've been.

Darren Waller will always be an important part of Raiders history

Last fall when Gruden made his own return to the public spotlight, I talked about how his interviews with former Raiders were incredibly important to the history of the team, as he becomes a keeper of that history in those moments. Exposing stories we would never otherwise know.

And that continues with his conversation with Waller. These two reuniting together, allowed Raider Nation to catch up with a former player they love and miss.

All too often, tenured players depart teams without the opportunity of a proper farewell. Players come and go, and the NFL moves fast, and Waller was traded in the middle of the offseason without a sound -- but in a perfect world, Allegiant Stadium would've been able to shower Waller with love one final time before he moved on.

So here's to you, Darren Waller, and a very happy and deserved retirement. Thank you for almost a half-decade in silver and black. Thank you for re-setting the high standard for what a Raiders tight end should be. Thank you for establishing your foundation to help guide Las Vegas youth. Raider Nation wishes you nothing but the absolute best in your continued growth as a man and on this new life path. We will always root for you, 83.