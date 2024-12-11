Davante Adams continues to throw shade at Raiders for no reason
By Austin Boyd
I don't think any player has changed the perception of them this season more than Davante Adams. Prior to this year, he was widely considered one of the few wide receivers who wasn't a diva. Wow, were we wrong?
He quit on the Las Vegas Raiders after a win in Week 4 only to force his way to a terrible New York Jets team that fired its head coach. Going to the Jets was clearly a mistake but Adams has to live with it and put on a brave face.
What he definitely doesn't need to do is keep talking about the Raiders but he feels the need to justify his moronic decision by taking shots at his former team. His latest comments don't even make sense.
“It’s really frustrating, but it was the right thing to do,” Adams said of getting traded to the Jets on Up & Adams. “It made sense. Nobody can look at this move and say it made more sense for me to stay in Vegas in the situation I was in there. If they do, then they just hatin’ and just talking like how they do.”
“If you look at the numbers, it’s like if you going to war and somebody saying you got a knife and everybody else got rifles, and then somebody finds a rifle and they hand you a rifle… so you start going and you go to shoot the rifle, and it jams up. That’s like saying, ‘Ah … I should have just kept the knife.’ No, you did the right thing by grabbing the rifle, it just didn’t work the way you intended it to. Sometimes that happens and you got to live with that.”
The Raiders have been to the playoffs twice since the last time the Jets did. He went to one of the few franchises that have been objectively worse than the Raiders over the past decade. If he went to the Bills or the Ravens, he could say this, but he would be better off just keeping his mouth shut about the Raiders.
Nobody was mad at him for wanting a trade but everything he's been doing before and after the trade has totally tarnished his reputation in the Raiders' fan base.