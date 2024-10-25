Davante Adams offer his thoughts on Maxx Crosby trade rumors
By Austin Boyd
The Las Vegas Raiders aren't any good this season. They have some talented pieces but they simply aren't good enough to win more games than they lose. Much of that has to do with the quarterback, which is something the team isn't going to be able to fix until after the season.
This has led to a lot of speculation that the Raiders could trade star defensive end Maxx Crosby. There would be no shortage of teams vying for his services if he did hit the open market. However, both owner Mark Davis and Crosby have said it's not going to happen.
Though Davante Adams is no longer a Raider, he knows Crosby well. He isn't buying that the defensive end is going to play anywhere else.
"I don't really know what's going on with that," Adams said on "Up & Adams." "I highly doubt that Maxx (Crosby) will be traded out of there. But there's been a lot of talk going on I just don't know what to make of it."
Crosby is the face of the franchise and he has embraced the Raiders in a way few players have over the years. He even has the logo tattooed on his arm. Plus, he's still relatively young at 27.
People want to act like the Raiders need a total rebuild but they do have good pieces. If they can just get the right quarterback under center, this will be a much more competitive team. They're likely still a couple of years of being Super Bowl contenders even if they land the perfect quarterback but it's too early to trade a player like Crosby.
If the Raiders dealt him, they're just going to use those draft picks to try to find a replacement. It doesn't make sense for the team right now. Crosby isn't going anywhere and he's a player the franchise is going to build around.