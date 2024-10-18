Davante Adams reveals full list of teams that he asked Raiders to trade him to
Admit it: you kinda thought that the Raiders trading Davante Adams meant we'd stop talking about him. That's not unreasonable. The content machine never turns off, however, and there are bills to pay.
And Adams is still (sorta) talking about his time with the Raiders. So there is a tie here! While doing his weekly hit on Kay Adams' Up And Adams show, the former Raiders wideout went into a little more detail about how the trade to New York took place, and what life's been like since it happened. More interesting to Raiders fans, however, was the moment that he went through and confirmed the full list of teams that tried to trade for him. Turns out there were no surprises whatsoever!
Davante Adams says Bills, Steelers, and Saints also had interest in trading for him
"Those were the ones that got involved," Adams said. "Those are the ones that I wrote down on a little piece of paper and handed it to the general manager. Those were the ones that were interested. It just so happened that the Jets were my number one choice, and they were probably the most interested. Clearly they were the most interested in me as well."
It just so happens that the Jets were his number one choice! Huh! Crazy how things just so happen like that.
More importantly: did Davante Adams really write down a list of teams on a loose leaf piece of paper and literally hand it to Tom Telesco? I imagine those details Adams mentioned were moreso a figure of speech, but it would be wonderfully old fashioned if that's actually still how trade requests are made in Las Vegas. I like to imagine Adams pushing the list under the door in an unmarked envelope in the cover of night. Vegas!
Also, it's nice to see he just had no interest whatsoever in playing for the Chiefs. Especially considering a trade there was something that was actively discussed, that means Adams went out of his way to make sure his agent knew that Kansas City wasn't an option. If that's the last good moment that Davante Adams gives Raiders fans, there are worse ways to leave town.