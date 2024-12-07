Deion Sanders has eye-opening message for Raiders HC Antonio Pierce
By Austin Boyd
There have been rumors circulating that Colorado head coach Deion Sanders could consider NFL coach opportunities. The Las Vegas Raiders have been linked to the coach recently but that might not be a realistic option.
Sanders and Pierce are friends and have a good relationship. Recently, Sanders was in Las Vegas for his son Shedeur to accept the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. During the ceremony, Sanders and Pierce went on stage and the coach had a very interesting message for the Raiders coach.
“You truly are the best,” Sanders told Pierce. “… Now I just need you to do one thing — I need you to draft those Sanders boys.”
The Sanders boys that Deion was referencing were linebacker Shilo Sanders and Shedeur. The Raiders have been heavily linked to the young quarterback and this is only going to add fuel to the fire.
Shedeur Sanders hasn't been shy about his desire to play in Las Vegas. He hasn't outright said that he wants the Raiders to draft him but the hints are getting impossible to ignore.
It's at the point where the team might not even need a top-three pick to ensure they get Sanders. Deion Sanders has hinted that Shedeur will refuse to play for certain teams and this could lead to them forcing him to the Raiders.
If the Raiders like him at quarterback, then this is a perfect situation for them. However, it's unclear how much general manager Tom Telesco likes Sanders. If he doesn't, that could create an awkward situation.
Las Vegas really needs a quarterback and Sanders has been one of the best in the country. He's also a big star, which is something the Raiders need considering they're having a hard time getting home fans to go to games at Allegiant Stadium.