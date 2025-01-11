Deion Sanders is reportedly very interested in coaching the Raiders

After a four-win season, at least the Raiders are keeping the offseason interesting.

The latest Raiders coaching rumor might be the most interesting one yet: according to Las Vegas Review-Journal Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders reached out to the team about being their next coach. In a story that published on Saturday afternoon, Bonsignore reported that a "person with knowledge of the situation" told him that Sanders is interested in the job and reached out through NFL associates.

"Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has his eyes on the Raiders’ coaching job, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. “He has a very strong interest in the job,” the person said. The person indicated that NFL-connected associates of Sanders reached out to the Raiders to express Sanders’ interest in the opening."

Now we're talking! This is the kind of coaching rumor I can get behind. Sanders' future at CU has been speculated about plenty over the last couple weeks/months, and it's not like there isn't precedence for him to follow his sons to the next level. He's been on record about wanting to stay at CU, but every college coach wants to stay at their job until they get a better one.

The Shedeur-Raiders connection has been around all season, so it's easy to connect the dots. The whole thing does feel very Raiders in a way that should be taken at least kind of seriously. Or maybe Sanders and/or his agent are just doing a clever job of capitalizing on the moment. Either way, now it's like the Raiders are a part of Wild Card weekend! And if you can't actually play in the games, this is the next best option. The Raiders are well on their way to winning the offseason.