Dennis Allen makes NFL history thanks to ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr
By Levi Dombro
The New Orleans Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen on Monday morning following an embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
After beginning the season 2-0, the Saints have lost seven straight games and are last in the NFC South, as well as tied for the worst record in the NFL.
Dennis Allen's losing record has followed him everywhere in his head coaching career, as he has the 186th-best winning percentage among 201 qualifying head coaches.
There has been a common thread for him at both stops in his head coaching career, however.
Quarterback Derek Carr has been under center for a good portion of his time at the helm, which is not exactly a stable wagon to hitch yourself to.
The two did manage to make history together. It's just not the kind of history you want to be a part of:
To many Raiders fans, this fate was not unexpected.
Allen was an incredibly sub-par head coach in Oakland, who was fired four weeks into Carr's rookie season in 2014 after amassing only eight wins in nearly two and a half seasons.
After an eight-year hiatus from head coaching, he returned to New Orleans in 2022 where he went 7-10 in his first season.
Then, Allen made the mistake of reuniting himself with Carr, a quarterback whose expectations are always far too high for the level of player that he is in reality.
A 9-8 season in which they missed the playoffs followed in 2023, which was seen as a huge let-down for the roster they had put together.
So it is not surprising that the Saints moved on from Allen, given that the team is moving in the wrong direction.
It might not be too long until Carr is out of a job either.