Derek Carr and 5 other Raiders QBs land high on all-time position ranking list

The Raiders have a storied history, largely due to their time in Oakland and Los Angeles. While they have not found the same success since moving to Las Vegas in 2020, fans are optimistic that the Klint Kubiak and Fernando Mendoza era will change that.

Of course, the duo will have plenty to prove before the organization can return to the glory days. While the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner has yet to take an NFL snap, Raider Nation is certainly hopeful to one day see him reach his full potential and end up on lists of the top quarterbacks of all-time.

As things stand, ten former Raiders, six of whom had a significant impact on the franchise while under center, were named to a recent list of the top-99 quarterbacks in league history.

Several former Raiders make list of top-99 NFL quarterbacks

Bleacher Report's NFL staff put out a list in which they ranked the top-99 quarterbacks in NFL history. Six players who had a significant impact under center for the Raiders made the final list. Four others - George Blanda, Carson Palmer, Daunte Culpepper, and Kerry Collins - made the list.

However, the latter four's accomplishments with the Raiders were not worthy of mention. Blanda, of course, did have an impact in Silver and Black; however, it came at kicker, as he made just one start under center. Without further ado, the six players who did have an impact at quarterback:

95. Jeff Hostetler

Of the 10 players who took at least one snap under center for the Raiders on this list, Hostetler was the only one who could have been mentioned with either the group of six impactful players or the four players who simply got just a mention.

His four-year stretch in Silver and Black was certainly less impactful than the five names listed below, but, ultimately, it was far more impactful than the others, minus Blanda, whose impact did not come at quarterback.

Hostetler led the franchise to a postseason appearance in 1993, outdueling John Elway as the Raiders beat the Denver Broncos 42-24. He also earned the only Pro Bowl nod of his career the following year. He battled injuries in his final two years and led the team to a 33-22 record in 55 starts.

77. Derek Carr

Carr may very well be the most polarizing player in Raiders history. On one hand, no quarterback has started more games in the Silver and Black, and he remains the franchise leader in both passing yards and touchdowns.

On the other hand, he is the only one of the six players who did not win a single postseason game for the franchise. Carr has all of the numbers to back up his spot on this list, but none of the team success to do so.

It is hard to overlook the rosters that surrounded him during his Raiders career, which resulted in four Pro Bowl appearances. One has to wonder, however, if things would have turned out differently had he not broken his leg in 2016, as he was never quite the same player afterwards.

68. Jim Plunkett

Plunkett is a Raiders quarterback who has been overlooked by Hall of Fame voters. In fact, until Eli Manning became eligible and failed to get in, Plunkett was the only quarterback with two Super Bowl wins that hasn't been inducted.

After seven seasons as a starter with the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers, Plunkett found himself backing up Ken Stabler in Oakland for two years. After Stabler was traded for Dan Pastorini, and Pastorini fractured his leg, Plunkett was thrust into a starting role.

In the 11 starts that he made during that 1980 season, the team went 9-2. Oakland wound up becoming the first-ever Wild Card team to win the Super Bowl, with Plunkett taking home MVP honors.

He was also named NFL Comeback Player of the Year after completely turning his career around. Three years later, he led the Raiders, who were now in Los Angeles, to their third Super Bowl in franchise history.

RELATED: Raiders' missing piece in run game is staring John Spytek in the face in FA

50. Rich Gannon

Gannon joined the Raiders much later in his career than the two quarterbacks ahead of him. He was in his 13th season and on his fourth franchise, having never made an All-Pro Team, Pro Bowl, or started a postseason game.

The 1999 season, his first in Silver and Black, marked the first time he started all 16 games, and he responded with the first Pro Bowl nod of his career. The veteran would reach the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons as a Raider, earning All-Pro honors in 2000 and 2002.

He also joined Stabler as just the second quarterback in franchise history to win the NFL MVP award in 2002. Gannon also led Oakland to the postseason for three consecutive years, culminating with a Super Bowl appearance in 2002.

While he couldn't get over the hump and hoist a Lombardi Trophy, and his final two campaigns with the Silver and Black were derailed by injuries, his success in those four seasons earned him the final top-50 spot.

48. Daryle Lamonica

Lamonica should be a Hall of Fame quarterback. However, he has been kept out, possibly because most of his stats and accolades came before the AFL-NFL merger. After spending the first four years of his career as a backup with the Buffalo Bills, he was traded to the Raiders, and his career took off.

In his first season as a starter, he was named the 1967 AFL MVP while leading the franchise to an AFL Championship and earning MVP honors. He repeated as AFL MVP in 1969, earning first-team All-AFL honors in both years.

Lamonica was also named to three AFL All-Star Teams and two Pro Bowls, while also picking up one All-Pro selection following the merger. While his tenure as a starter wasn't long due to Stabler's rise, nobody threw for more touchdowns from 1967 to 1972, while only two players had more yards.

30. Ken Stabler

Individually, Stabler was the 1974 NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, and was a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler in his career in Silver and Black.

The first MVP in franchise history ranked sixth in passing yards, third in passing touchdowns, and third in passer rating among quarterbacks to play at least 70 games during the 1970s, which is even more impressive when considering he made just two starts over the first three years of the decade.

Stabler was the highest-ranked former Raiders quarterback, and for good reason, as he is the only Hall of Famer to make more than one start with the franchise. He spent ten years, from 1970 to 1979, with the organization, leading them to their first Super Bowl title in 1976.