Derek Carr clarifies his comments on Raiders likely drafting Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a prime position to finally turn things around. The franchise is projected to have 10 draft picks this coming April, including the No. 1 overall selection, along with over $100 million in cap space to spend this offseason.

While much of their success will depend on who they tab as their next head coach, they will finally have the opportunity to land a franchise quarterback, as the overwhelming odds are that they will select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza to kick off the draft.

Mendoza, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, has done all that he can to prove that he is deserving of being the top pick. However, as always, some detractors have suggested that the Raiders should trade back and get more darts to throw at the board.

Of course, Las Vegas' roster is not currently set up for a quarterback to come in and fix things, but that is typically the case when a team holds the top pick in the draft. Contrary to previous comments, polarizing former QB Derek Carr revealed that he believes Mendoza should be the Raiders' selection.

Derek Carr backs Fernando Mendoza as the Raiders' next quarterback

Carr previously commented on the Raiders potentially drafting Mendoza, sharing that he is against it due to the holes on the team's roster. However, there was some context missing, as he did note that if Las Vegas can fix its offensive line, it would be worth investing in the national champion signal-caller.

The former Raiders quarterback later took to social media to clarify his initial comments.

"Woahhhh let's correct. He’s the obvious pick if the Raiders actually fix the problems around him. Drafting him and changing nothing won’t work. Get healthy. Add studs. Go Raiders."

Carr's tweet came after a piece sharing his initial comments was written. He expanded on that social media post during the latest episode of his Home Grown podcast.

"For the record, I want him to be the quarterback. I'm setting the record straight, but I also want them to do so much around him that when he walks in there, he's the greatest Raider of all-time," Carr said. "I said that they should not take him unless they fix everything else. So, for the record, he should absolutely be the first overall pick, which I said. He is the, undoubtedly, No. 1 overall pick. I want to see him in Silver and Black so bad. I love him, but I don't want to see him get beat down and see that happy face not be able to look into that camera during that interview. Mendoza's the No. 1 overall pick, but in free agency, you better spend every bit of your money to put it around him."

Fortunately, the Raiders will have plenty of draft capital and cap space to build the team around Mendoza. They also have solid building blocks in place, as their young offensive core includes Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, Tre Tucker, Michael Mayer, Jack Bech, and Dont'e Thornton Jr.

The team certainly needs a true No. 1 wide receiver; however, Bowers is the de facto top option in that role. The more important order of business will be fixing the offensive line, where left tackle is the only position that should be solidified entering 2026.

Kolton Miller will return to his role after missing the final 13 games of the 2025 season. Jackson Powers-Johnson also figures to factor in, but it is unclear if he will play center or guard. If the front office can fix the unit in free agency and the draft, Mendoza will certainly be set up to thrive.