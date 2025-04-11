When Rich Gannon left the Oakland Raiders in 2004, the franchise went without a stable quarterback for nearly a decade. However, ten years after his departure, the team landed Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Carr's career with the Silver and Black was far from successful, but he did start under center for nearly nine whole seasons. He was the team's longest-tenured quarterback since Ken Stabler in the 1970s and became the franchise's all-time passing yards leader.

Before the 2023 season, he signed with the New Orleans Saints, but his years in the NFC South have been anything but big or easy. On Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Carr was dealing with a shoulder injury that may require surgery and cause him to be out for the season.

Latest Derek Carr update could give Raiders a lucrative draft night decision

While this injury is awful for Carr and potentially career-ending, the Saints have to operate the NFL Draft under the assumption that they'll be without their $150 million quarterback. A trade for Kirk Cousins or a late push for Aaron Rodgers may be in effect, but it is more likely that they'll target Colorado's Shedeur Sanders in the first round.

That's where the Las Vegas Raiders come in. With the No. 6 pick at their disposal and several holes to fill on the roster, the team could stand to pick up extra picks by trading down in the first round. The Saints currently sit at No. 9, and if they want their choice of quarterbacks after Cam Ward, it would be smart for them to move up in a deal like this:

Receiving another second-round pick just to move back a few spots would be an ideal situation for the Raiders. It would also give the New Orleans front office peace of mind that no team is going to take a quarterback before they are on the clock.

Related: Why Shedeur Sanders to Las Vegas is a pipe dream for Raiders

If Las Vegas is sitting at No. 6 and any three of Ashton Jeanty, Armand Membou, Jahdae Barron, Will Johnson and Jalon Walker are available, then they should not bat an eye about moving back three spots. Any of these players would be instant starters for the Silver and Black in a position of need.

Picking up the extra second-rounder gives them flexibility as well. Not only would the franchise have the opportunity to potentially take two starters, but they could also package the two picks in an attempt to trade back into the first round if they see an opportunity.

It takes two to tango, and nobody knows the extent of Carr's injury quite yet. But if the opportunity presents itself for the Raiders to move back because of these unfortunate circumstances, Las Vegas has to do what is best for the franchise.