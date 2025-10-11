Derek Carr sent Geno Smith a message amid Raiders' slow start

The Las Vegas Raiders have not given fans much to be confident about five weeks into the 2025 NFL season. The roster construction has been awful, the coaching staff has not put players in the best position to succeed, and the players have done little to maximize their opportunities.

There have also been several off-the-field issues that the fanbase has not received much information about, as three players -- Christian Wilkins, Amari Cooper and Germaine Pratt -- who figured to have big roles on the team, are no longer on the roster.

While the assumption was that the veteran coaching staff would change the culture, that has simply not been the case. Despite all of the issues surrounding Las Vegas, there has been no bigger problem than quarterback Geno Smith, who leads the NFL with nine interceptions. Derek Carr, who spent nine years with the Raiders, shared a message of encouragement for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Derek Carr sends a message to Raiders QB Geno Smith

While Carr had a rocky departure from Las Vegas following the 2022 season, he has shown numerous times that he still supports the franchise. The now-retired quarterback shared a message for Smith, who has been among the league's worst quarterbacks in 2025.

"Raider fans, I understand the frustration. Look, you've been frustrated at me before. I understand. I've been there, but let me say this to Geno Smith. Geno, I understand frustration. I understand the tipped ball. It's like, really, a tipped ball that gets picked, really? I understand the heart, the boiling, I understand, but guess what, Geno? You're a good football player," Carr said. "Don't forget how well you've played in some of these games. Don't forget some of these throws that you've made. And here's the most beautiful part about it all. On Wednesday, they put that ball down, and you practice again. On Thursday, they put the ball down. On Friday, they put it down. On Saturday, they may put a ball down or a tennis ball, but you're doing a walkthrough. And, on Sunday, most importantly, they're putting that ball down, and you get to go out there and lead that football team again. And guess what? Nobody believes in you more than me. I believe in you. I know the type of player you are. And I always said this when I was the Raiders quarterback -- I will never be the Raiders quarterback that leaves and bashes the one that's playing."

This is obviously a classy move from Carr, as despite his polarizing tenure as the Raiders' quarterback, nobody ever questioned his love for the Silver and Black.

RELATED: Raiders crack a smile as Chargers trade away Geno Smith's kryptonite

Carr also noted that he hopes Smith is able to turn the Raiders' season around for himself, the team and the fan base. While the Raiders have been among the worst teams in the NFL, they would be far more competitive if their quarterback were able to take care of the football.

Smith has thrown nine interceptions and has just one turnover-free game this season. On the contrary, he has two games with three interceptions and one game with two interceptions.

Although much of the fanbase believes it is too late to turn the season around, Carr noted that he sees things differently due to the talent of the quarterback. Let's hope that Carr is right.