Derek Carr stakes claim on if Raiders should start Fernando Mendoza right away

Although the leadership tandem of John Spytek and Klint Kubiak has made it fairly clear which side it stands on, the great debate among Las Vegas Raiders fans is currently whether projected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza should start at quarterback right away, or if it should be veteran Kirk Cousins.

While fans are chomping at the bit to see Mendoza under center for the Silver and Black, an argument certainly exists for him sitting to begin the year. Derek Carr, the franchise's last promising quarterback, staked his claim on what they should do in his recent appearance on The Rush With Maxx Crosby.

"No matter how Fernando looks, a lot of guys say, 'You're the number one overall pick. You're in (the starting lineup), right?' And I understand that," Carr said. "But as a quarterback, I also understand what's best for him is to wait."

Derek Carr believes Las Vegas Raiders should sit Fernando Mendoza as a rookie

Now, Carr's answer was more nuanced than that. Raiders fans, by and large, want Mendoza to earn the job and not just have it handed to him, and Spytek has conceeded that it will be a meritocracy. But Carr pointed out some reasons why sitting, no matter what, can be beneficial for Mendoza.

"You have not been under center. You have not seen a rush like this. You played Ohio State? Great. It ain't the NFL, okay? It's different. These coverages, these windows, they close quick. Guys will leave their responsibility to go pick a ball off because they know it's just a clear out and they're going to pick your ball off," Carr said. "There's going to be mistakes. There's going to be (things) that you can't learn unless you play the game. And if your goal is to win right now, I think Kirk plays and you hope as a team that Kirk plays great. And he's fantastic, and you can keep Fernando sitting there for a full year."

Funny enough, Carr's point that "there's going to be things that you can't learn unless you play the game" is actually an argument to the contrary. That would be a case for having Mendoza learn via trial by fire and to simply throw him into the deep end and see how well he can swim.

But that wasn't the way Carr intended that to come across. In fact, he laid out what he thinks an NFL team needs from their signal-caller, and it doesn't seem like he believes those traits can develop overnight, even if they somewhat describe who Mendoza already is, or at least was in college.

'What you need is someone that won't turn the ball over and isn't scared to throw the ball down the field. You got to be able to take those shots, especially with these match coverages," Carr explained. "You're going to get the DB's back to you. You got to throw the ball down the field on these type of teams nowadays."

For what it's worth, Mendoza threw just six interceptions this past season and pushed the ball downfield with both incredible confidence and accuracy. He threaded the needle, hung in there and took big hits, and let his wide receivers make plays. The NFL is a different beast, but still.

Carr went on to talk about the current state of the quarterback position, and how the talent is at never-seen-before levels, but the development is lacking. He blamed the college transfer portal and general impatience in football, and the longtime Raiders quarterback certainly has a leg to stand on.

That said, Mendoza went to Indiana so he could be developed by Curt Cignetti and Chandler Whitmer. Yes, he transferred, but it wasn't for money or a better chance at playing time. It was for the opportunity to improve as a player and to compete for a National Championship.

He also wasn't the player that he was at the beginning of the year as he was in the College Football Playoff. But Mendoza learned on the job with the Hoosiers, and if he has a stellar preseason, Las Vegas could certainly roll the dice and count on him to do the same thing with the Raiders.

Obviously, Carr has already forgotten more about football than I or anyone reading this will ever know, so his opinion holds a lot of weight. But if Mendoza looks like the guy most are anticipating he will during OTAs and training camp, that changes the equation quite a bit.

Again, I am all on board with Mendoza sitting to begin the year, even if I want him to start right away. But if he's the best quarterback on the roster leading up to the 2026 NFL season opener, Kubiak better put him on the field, even if he has a lot to learn.