Details of Raiders' Geno Smith trade prove John Spytek is wise beyond his years

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off the impossible on the second day of the legal tampering period, as they somehow found a trade partner for Geno Smith. Yes, the Geno Smith who led the entire league in interceptions and sacks taken last season despite missing the final two games.

He is now the New York Jets' problem, as Smith was sent to his original NFL home along with a 7th-round pick in exchange for a 6th-round pick. Original reports indicated that the Raiders moved up 11 spots on Day 3 and would pay a majority of Smith's contract, complicating the financial aspect.

But the full details of the Smith trade indicate that Las Vegas got an even better deal than most they would have. Although just in his second year running an NFL franchise, general manager John Spytek is proving to be wise well beyond his years.

Raiders' Geno Smith trade details make John Spytek look like a wizard

According to Spotrac, the full details of the trade are as follows:

Raiders receive: No. 208 pick, +$9.3 million in salary cap space

Jets receive: Geno Smith, No. 228 pick

So, instead of giving up their earlier 7th-round pick (No. 219 overall), Las Vegas was able to send the later of their two 7th-rounders, moving up 20 spots instead of the originally reported 11. Little things like that make a huge difference. It all matters.

Also, instead of just taking $8 million in savings by releasing Smith, the Raiders were able to pay a portion of Smith's contract to make him more affordable for the Jets and open up an additional $1.3 million in savings, for a total of $9.3 million.

Had Las Vegas released Smith, they'd have $8 million more in cap space, and they'd be picking at No. 219 and No. 228. But because they found a trade partner, they now have $9.3 million more in cap space, and they'll pick at No. 208 and No. 219.

That is masterful work from an NFL general manager, regardless of their experience. But the fact that Spytek is doing all of this in just his second season, and really his first without Pete Carroll breathing down his neck, proves that he is wise beyond his years.

If the Raiders can keep stacking wise decisions like this, even if they don't attract a ton of praise or aren't understood by everyone, it won't be long until Las Vegas finds itself back in contention. The Silver and Black have an elite and young general manager at the helm.

Watch out, NFL!