Devin White's Maxx Crosby comments won't surprise Raiders fans in the least

The Las Vegas Raiders defense turned in its best performance of the season on Sunday, as it led the team to a 20-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans. There were several impact players on a day when the team finished with six sacks and three takeaways.

The two players who were seemingly at the center of everything in the victory were Maxx Crosby and Devin White. Crosby recorded three solo tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and three quarterback hits. Meanwhile, White turned in his best performance in a Raiders uniform as he finished with nine total tackles, five solo tackles, one tackle for loss, one strip sack, one quarterback hit, one interception and one pass defended.

His strip sack was recovered by Tyree Wilson, setting Las Vegas up at the Titans' two-yard line, while his interception kept Tennessee off the board to end the first half. Following the game, the former All-Pro linebacker discussed his relationship with Crosby, sharing high praise for his star teammate.

Devin White praises Maxx Crosby following Raiders' first home win

It is hard to find any player who has been in the Raiders' locker room over the past seven seasons who hasn't spoken highly of Crosby. While the two have been teammates for a short time, White had high praise for the two-time All-Pro pass rusher.

"He's a dawg. I'm a dawg. He's an alpha male. I'm an alpha male. Man, he competes every day by getting in the building early, who can work the hardest in the weight room, and I'm right there with him because I know it'll pay off for me as well. And I'm just blessed to play with such a great competitor as him," White said. "Everybody knows how talented he is, but people don't know how much work he puts in, and (Patrick Graham) said it the other day, everybody, every day got to make a choice. And, bro, he makes that choice every day to be up there early and sacrifice everything to go be the greatest on the field, and I'm right there with him. So, eventually, it'll pay off for everybody -- the people who put in the work. Some people don't believe that, and some people do. I'm one of the ones that do. I feel like if you do everything right and stay consistent to the grind, it'll show."

The work White has put in off the field showed in a big way on Sunday, as he was all over the field making plays. The seventh-year linebacker, who many hoped the Raiders would draft all the way back in 2019, had, arguably, the biggest impact of any player on the field.

While White is on a one-year prove-it deal, he could earn a long-term spot on the roster if he is able to continue to play at this level. The former Super Bowl champion, who has played every snap this season, is still just 27 years old.