Devin White’s revival should fuel Raiders in Week 9 bout against Jaguars

While Maxx Crosby often gets all the attention up front, and rightfully so, taking a step back a level in Week 9 showcases another veteran whose performance should hold a ton of weight for the Las Vegas Raiders in their home matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For Devin White, his resurgence in the Silver and Black has been one of the most underrated storylines of the 2025 NFL season. Once viewed as a cautionary tale of early promise gone stale, the former All-Pro has rediscovered his form under head coach Pete Carroll.

White has anchored a rejuvenated Raiders defense that thrives on intelligent violence at all three levels. Now, against a Jacksonville offense led by Trevor Lawrence and a young backfield in Travis Etienne and rookie back Bhayshul Tuten, White’s presence in the middle could be the deciding factor.

Raiders need a huge game from Devin White against the Jaguars

Through eight games of the season, White has already tallied 64 tackles, consistently flying sideline to sideline and providing the kind of downhill burst that once made him one of the league’s premier off-ball linebackers.

Before the bye in Week 8, he was everywhere in a losing effort against Kansas City. He amassed 16 tackles in the contest, which was a performance that reminded everyone what he’s capable of when fully engaged.

For Jacksonville, their ground attack -- one of the NFL’s most efficient units early in the season -- has cooled off in recent weeks. After averaging 137 yards a game through their first five contests, they’ve fallen to under 77 yards per game in their last two outings.

Etienne remains a dynamic all-purpose weapon capable of gashing defenses both as a runner and receiver, while Tuten has flashed in limited action as a downhill complement as a first-year player out of Virginia Tech.

But for Carroll and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's defense, the goal should be clear: force Jacksonville to win through the air by taking away the middle of the field and limiting early-down success on the ground.

RELATED: Raiders fans will love the latest projected Geno Smith replacement

That’s where White comes in.

His ability to read and diagnose plays quickly allows him to shoot gaps and disrupt running lanes before they form. His combination of speed and power makes him a natural fit for Carroll’s attacking scheme, where linebackers are encouraged to play downhill and trust their instincts.

Despite the ups and downs over the last few seasons, when White plays with control -- staying patient before exploding through the ball carrier -- he can be one of the most disruptive defenders in football at a position that continues to evolve in today's game.

Beyond the stat sheet, White’s leadership and experience have also been invaluable to a unit searching for positives through eight weeks.

If Las Vegas eyes a home win, they’ll need White to set the tone early by stuffing runs, chasing Etienne to the boundary, and forcing Lawrence into long down-and-distance situations.

He’s more than just a veteran name in the middle. He’s the pulse of the defense, and the key to Las Vegas keeping Jacksonville in check and competing come the start of the fourth quarter.