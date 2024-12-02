Did Antonio Pierce seal his Raiders fate vs. Chiefs?
By Austin Boyd
Prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, I wrote that a win in that spot may have been enough to convince owner Mark Davis to give head coach Antonio Pierce another season. For a moment, it looked like the team was going to pull off the upset.
However, once again, Pierce's poor game management reared its ugly head and the Raiders lost 19-17. The fact that Las Vegas outplayed the Chiefs might have been enough for Davis to see the vision of what Pierce is building but he may have hurt himself more than helped.
Pierce does not call plays and he doesn't make personnel decisions. What he needs to be elite at is game management. The one thing he's supposed to be great at, he's actually terrible at.
At this point, it's hard to see the rationale for keeping Pierce another season. What has to be even worse for Raiders fans is that he was asked if he would've done anything different at the end of the Chiefs loss and he simply said no.
It's OK to admit you made a mistake and it shows fans that you're learning. Right now, it just seems like Pierce doesn't know what he's doing and doesn't think he's doing anything wrong.
The problem with Pierce is that he's just too inexperienced. Hindsight is 20-20 but the Raiders probably shouldn't have given him the full-time head coaching job to begin with.
Davis has to look at the loss to the Chiefs and be very concerned about the direction Pierce is taking the team. The Raiders risk wasting another season if they decide to bring him back. Pierce may actually be a very good head coach one day but he needs more experience in the coaching ranks before he can lead an entire franchise.