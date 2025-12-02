DJ Glaze got brutally honest about his struggles in Raiders' loss to Chargers

Amid all of the injury issues that the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line has had this season, and through all of the reconstructuring and different configurations that those have caused, right tackle DJ Glaze has not missed a snap.

That doesn't necessarily mean that he has been without struggle, mind you, with an overall Pro Football Focus grade that tanks No. 66 out of 81 qualified offensive tackles and a 48.8 run blocking grade that also landed in the bottom-10 at the position entering Week 13.

It's just that the focus of the ire about the Raiders' poor offensive line plan has largely landed elsewhere. Nothing Glaze did on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers will alter his PFF grades in a positive way. If anything, the spotlight may now find him more easily.

DJ Glaze adds fuel to Raiders' fans ire after tough loss to the Chargers

Initial PFF data (subject to final review as of this writing) gave Glaze a 53.1 pass blocking grade, a 56.1 run blocking grade and a 56.3 overall. He allowed four pressures (two sacks and two hurries) on 30 pass blocking snaps, as Raiders quarterback Geno Smith was sacked five times overall.

Those numbers changed to 64.3, 57.0 and 61.5, which isn't much better in the scheme of things. They also wildly changed his pressures allowed to just one quarterback hit and two hurries, for a total of three pressures.

Glaze lined up across from Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack a bit on Sundday, who is headed for the Hall of Fame someday. Mack had 0.5 sacks and two quarterback hits in the game, but those numbers don't fully reflect his impact.

As Raider Nation considers people to blame this season, Pete Carroll and Geno Smith are easily untouched at the top of the list. Some others have surfaced at times up to this point, and some others will surely surface over the final weeks. Things have been that bad.

Via Mike Dixon of Vegas Sports Today, Glaze talked to reporters at his locker after Sunday's game. When he was asked about some tough plays against Mack, with a specific reference to being pushed back on a couple of bull rushes, Glaze tried to offer a meaningful answer.

"Just bad hands by me," Glaze said. "Like I said, great player(s), probably gonna be a Hall of Famer one day. So you gotta be perfect every time you go against him. When I just let my hands get wide, he got into me."

Then Glaze dropped a line that may cause Raiders fans to shake their heads.

"It's correctable. I know what I did. I'll be able to correct that."

To be completely fair, the 34-year-old Mack is still a very tough 1-on-1 matchup for even the best offensive tackles around. A pass rusher of his ilk will make the man lined up across him pay for even the smallest technical error, though Glaze acknowledged his poor hand usage was pretty big.

But the "it's correctable line" is what lands as lame. It invokes the same sentiment that others have said on the way to a 2-10 record, and 10 losses in the last 11 games, with nothing actually improving in Las Vegas. Raider Nation wants results at this point in the year, not the same charade.

If Glaze thinks his issues on Sunday (and all season) are correctable, however, he better get it done before Week 14 against the Denver Broncos and their league-leading pass rush. Fans have given Glaze a lot of grace this season, but time is running out for him to be considered a long-term answer.