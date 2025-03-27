Does an Amari Cooper reunion make sense for Raiders?

Now that Stefon Diggs has signed a contract with the New England Patriots, there are no longer No. 1 wide receiver options available in free agency. That's a problem for the Las Vegas Raiders as they're very thin at the position.

Jakobi Meyers is an excellent WR2 but probably more of a low-end WR1. The only chance the Raiders have at adding a bona-fide No. 1 wide receiver now is striking gold in the draft or swinging a big trade.

Until that happens, it would be wise for the Raiders to add to their wide receiver depth. Out of the free agents available, the most appealing options are Amari Cooper and Keenan Allen.

The latter was the No. 4 pick of the Raiders in the 2015 NFL Draft and got off to a red-hot start. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons and looked like the next great Raiders wide receiver.

However, the team and fan base quickly turned on him. He was plagued by drop issues and just never seemed that excited to be a Raider. In hindsight, that's very much just his personality but former head coach Jon Gruden wasn't vibing with him and traded him to the Dallas Cowboys.

Cooper was very good for several seasons after the Raiders traded him but at 30, he's slowing down. He had a career-low 547 yards in 2024. That said, he did have to split the season between two teams. In 2023, had 1,250 receiving yards.

30 isn't that old so Cooper may have another 1,000-yard season in him in the right situation. He may not be interested in coming back to the Raiders considering how things ended but the only player left on the team from his time there is Kolton Miller and it's a completely different coaching staff. It would make a lot of sense for the Raiders to bring him back for another season.

At worst, he'd be an elite WR3 for the Raiders.