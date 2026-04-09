Draft night trade idea turns Raiders into life raft for first-round CB bust

While there is a lot of positivity around the Las Vegas Raiders right now, and rightfully so, the reality is that they are still in a very tough AFC West divison. And while they've made improvements, they are probably still another strong offseason away from being a legit, sustainable playoff contender.

So as the draft approaches, not many things should be regarded as out of bounds or illogical. It's about talent acquisition, regardless of perceived need or positional value. As a tentacle of that, the Raiders can offer players a change of scenery and a chance to earn a spot without prior baggage.

Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports has offered one player that each AFC team should trade for during the 2026 NFL Draft at the end of the month. For the Raiders, he took a "no stones unturned approach" to offer the player who should, in reality, be on their radar: New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks.

Las Vegas Raiders take on Deonte Banks as a reclamation project in this draft night trade idea

Vacchiano offered Banks, a 2023 first-rounder who hasn't exactly panned out yet in his NFL career, as the player that the Raiders trade for. While it may not be exciting, it only comes at the cost of the first of their two sixth-round picks this year.

"Acquire: CB Deonte Banks from the New York Giants

Cost: 2026 sixth-round pick (185th)

"Their instincts were right when they tried to trade Maxx Crosby to Baltimore for two first-round picks. They are likely multiple years away from being competitive again, so their focus should be on acquiring assets. But they are also thin at corner and are the type of team that can and should take a flier on a player like Banks — talented enough to be a first-round pick (2023), but a bust so far in the NFL. For basically nothing, they can spend a year seeing if new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard can turn him into a serviceable player. If not, the cost would be negligible. If Leonard can, though, the Raiders can re-sign Banks and will have gotten him for a steal."

Fans may remember Banks from Las Vegas' matchup against the Giants in Week 17 this past season. After the Raiders made it a two-score game in the third quarter, Banks ran back the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, putting the game out of reach, and the No. 1 pick in the Silver and Black's grasp.

Outside of that moment in the sun, things have absolutely not worked out for Banks in New York. After playing at least 84% of the defensive snaps over the games that he suited up for in each of his first two seasons, he played just 44% last season. He did, however, play 160 special teams snaps.

Joe Schoen, who drafted Banks, is still in place, but now he has to impress a new coaching staff led by John Harbaugh. With an eye on winning quickly, you can bet Harbaugh will feel no obligation to try to revive the career of a draft bust if he doesn't show the talent that made him a first-round pick.

On the Raiders' end of things, seeing if a change of scenery can get Banks' potential out of him is perfectly viable. It is a low-cost move, and they don't currently have a reliable third cornerback behind Eric Stokes and Darien Porter, the latter of whom is even still somewhat of a question mark for many.

If it doesn't work out, at whatever point in time it gets to that point, a sixth-round pick may ultimately be nothing. But if it works out, you might have a starting cornerback for a while. John Spytek loves his picks, but perhaps using one on Banks could be up his alley.