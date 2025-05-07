Early Raiders 53-man roster projection proves franchise is turning a new leaf

The Las Vegas Raiders had massive work to do this offseason, and both the ownership group and fan base knew that a leadership change was needed. This realization brought general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll into the fold, which has already paid dividends for the franchise.

Carroll and Spytek have done things a bit differently this offseason, but that is not a bad thing for a team that finished with just four wins a season ago. The Raiders refused to fork out cash in free agency and instead opted to build through the draft where they left with 11 new young players.

While the roster is far from perfect in its current state, the new regime has made plenty of adjustments and improvements in its first go-around.

Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster prediction following 2025 NFL Draft

Quarterback (3): Geno Smith, Cam Miller, Carter Bradley (emergency QB)

The battle to be Geno Smith's backup should be interesting this offseason, as Aidan O'Connell will lean on his experience to combat Miller's youth and exciting dual-threat ability. Miller should get the edge because a certain front office member was a fan of his during the draft process, so the writing could be on the wall for O'Connell.

Running back (4): Ashton Jeanty, Raheem Mostert, Sincere McCormick, Dylan Laube

Jeanty is the obvious choice to be the team's bellcow back, and both Mostert and McCormick provide more steadiness and big-play ability than the incumbent Zamir White does. Laube could sneak onto the team if they part ways with White, as he provides some receiving upside and special teams prowess.

Wide receiver (6): Jakobi Meyers, Jack Bech, Tre Tucker, Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tommy Mellott, Collin Johnson

Las Vegas focused heavily on adding receivers in the draft, and all three of their selections should make the team. Kyle Phillips, whom the team signed earlier this offseason, may be the odd man out, and Johnson would be the next to go if the team adds a veteran receiver.

Tight end (3): Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas

Bowers and Mayer should form one of the most lethal tight end duos in the league this season. Thomas will battle with Qadir Ismail for the third tight end spot, but Thomas has a bit more experience and blocking ability, which should give him an advantage.

Offensive line (9): Kolton Miller, Jordan Meredith, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Dylan Parham, DJ Glaze, Alex Cappa, Charles Grant, Caleb Rogers, Dalton Wagner

While the same starters are expected along the offensive line as last year, the depth behind them has completely changed. Cappa is a solid veteran with ample experience, and both Grant and Rogers were third-round selections, so they will make the team. The surprise here is the omission of Thayer Munford Jr., who could be traded or cut if Carroll sees the 6-foot-8 Wagner as a worthwhile project.

Defensive end (4): Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson, Jah Joyner

Keeping only four edge rushers on the roster is okay if you have a player like Maxx Crosby, who plays every snap. Joyner is an exciting undrafted free agent prospect from Minnesota who has high-end traits and could outcompete Charles Snowden for the last spot on the roster.

Defensive tackle (6): Christian Wilkins, Adam Butler, Jonah Laulu, Zachary Carter, JJ Pegues, Tonka Hemingway

Most of the defensive tackle corps is intact from last season, but the Raiders added Pegues and Hemingway in this year's draft to supplement them. Pegues should serve as a true nose tackle for the team, and Hemingway is a bit of a tweener, but he'll make the roster as either a tackle or an end.

Linebacker (5): Elandon Roberts, Devin White, Amari Gainer, Tommy Eichenberg, Cody Lindenberg

This is a bit of a rough group on paper, but if Roberts and White can be at their best, perhaps they will not be as weak a link as most think. Gainer showed incredible promise last offseason and could be a legitimate starting candidate, and Lindenberg should be able to beat out Amari Burney for the last spot as well.

Corneback (7): Jakorian Bennett, Decamerion Richardson, Eric Stokes, Darnay Holmes, Darien Porter, Mello Dotson, Veteran CB

Las Vegas retooled its cornerback room this offseason, and it is unlikely that they are done making moves. A veteran corner should be in the cards for the Raiders, as this room lacks any semblance of experience. This group has plenty of upside, and Dotson is an exciting undrafted free agent prospect, but an experienced player would tie the unit together.

Safety (4): Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Trey Taylor, Lonnie Johnson

The Raiders also revamped their safety room this offseason, with Pola-Mao stepping up into a starting role and Chinn being the versatile piece that Carroll loves on his defenses. Johnson is incredibly versatile, so he should have an advantage making the roster, but it'll be a toss-up between Taylor, Thomas Harper and Chris Smith II for the last spot.

Special teams (3): Daniel Carlson, A.J. Cole, Jacob Bobenmoyer

No surprises here. Las Vegas has one of the best special teams units in the league, and if it ain't broke, don't fix it.