Eric Stokes seems over the moon about Raiders' crop of defensive FA signings

The Las Vegas Raiders have been among the league's busiest teams to kick off the first day of the legal tampering period. After agreeing to trade for Taron Johnson on Sunday, general manager John Spytek has agreed to terms with seven free agents, two of whom were with Las Vegas last season.

The big splash of the day came on the offensive side of the ball, as Tyler Linderbaum, the top offensive lineman on the market, agreed to a record-setting contract to join the Raiders. The majority of the moves, however, have been focused on revamping the defense.

Including the trade for Johnson, Las Vegas has added two players on all three levels of the defense. One of those players, Eric Stokes, who re-signed with the Raiders on a three-year, $30 million contract that includes $20 million in guaranteed money, seems thrilled with the decision to add two of his former college teammates.

Eric Stokes seems ecstatic with the Raiders' first wave of FA moves

Stokes was the first move the Raiders made on the day, as re-signing their top free agent was clearly a top priority. The two sides had both expressed interest in getting a deal done, and it didn't take much time to do exactly that.

The cornerback reacted to the deal, expressing that he didn't want to leave Las Vegas.

"Wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. Let’s get dis (expletive) started now man"

After the Raiders signed Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker within minutes of one another, Stokes, who played alongside both linebackers for the Georgia Bulldogs and the latter with the Green Bay Packers, voiced his pleasure with the moves.

"Say 5 I should’ve told yall it wasn’t over"

While he was cryptic in his tweet, the claim that it wasn't over led fans to believe it was regarding reuniting with his college teammates. He was far less cryptic, adding his thoughts to a post about the two linebackers teaming up in Las Vegas.

RELATED: Raiders make bombshell move that instantly changes the mood in Las Vegas

"Yea yea yea"

Stokes certainly seems thrilled about the idea of reuniting with two of his former Bulldogs teammates. Furthermore, Raiders fans should have a similar view as the cornerback, as both linebackers are just 25 years old.

That followed a trend for Las Vegas, which agreed to deals with seven free agents on the first day of the legal tampering period, all of whom were 27 or younger. It is clear that a youth movement is underway, and Raider Nation should embrace it.

Stokes is certainly doing exactly that, as he appears to be happy with the franchise's latest defensive additions.