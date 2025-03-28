The Las Vegas Raiders have undergone a series of immense changes this offseason in the first year with Tom Brady as a minority owner. Not only did the team clean house in January and hire Pete Carroll and John Spytek as the team's new head coach and general manager, but the new regime has been attempting to give the roster a complete makeover.

Geno Smith is now the franchise quarterback in Las Vegas, and the days of overpaying free agents are done. The Raiders let several of their defensive starters walk out the door this offseason, and they replaced them with cheaper players that fit the mold of what Carroll and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham want.

Despite losing so many key players from last year and having so many moving pieces, the Raiders' new decision-making tandem has been credited with the work they've done this offseason. In fact, some think that the Raiders have one of the most improved rosters in the league.

ESPN lists Raiders among 'most improved' rosters this offseason

ESPN's Ben Solak released his list of the most improved rosters this offseason after the bulk of free agency was done, and he believes that the Raiders had the eighth-most improved roster, just one spot behind the Denver Broncos.

Solak loved the trade for Geno Smith, as he said that the Raiders would have just gotten an average grade this offseason without the move. Adding a big-time player at the most important position on the field is reason to celebrate, however, so Las Vegas has gotten plenty of credit for the acquisition.

While he did believe that extending Maxx Crosby, re-signing Malcolm Koonce, and adding Jeremy Chinn and Elandon Roberts were solid moves, he did mention some concerns about the amount of defensive snaps lost.

Losing Robert Spillane, Nate Hobbs, Tre'Von Moehrig, Divine Deablo, K'Lavon Chaisson and Marcus Epps in one offseason is a lot to overcome, but it is important to remember who these players were when they came in.

Moehrig, Deablo and Hobbs were all mid-round picks by the franchise, and Epps was the most expensive free agent addition of the group, and he only made $6 million per year. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has been able to take players of this caliber and turn them into high-dollar free agents, and he can do it again this season.