The Las Vegas Raiders have needed a franchise player under center for nearly two decades. Ever since whiffing on LSU quarterback JaMarcus Russell with the No. 1 pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, the organization has steered clear of first-round signal-callers.

This offseason seemed like the perfect time to break that curse, as the team was linked to several young prospects in the pre-draft process. However, after the addition of veteran Geno Smith in early March, the Raiders never considered taking a quarterback with the No. 6 pick.

Smith is already 34 years old, though, so he cannot play forever. Las Vegas needs a legitimate succession plan, and while they may not have found one this year, the expectation is that they'll target one next offseason.

ESPN predicts Raiders to pass on QB of future once again in early 2026 mock draft

The 2026 draft class is reportedly loaded with talented quarterbacks, so this is a likely place for the Raiders to find their future star under center. However, ESPN's Jordan Reid released a 2026 mock draft in which Las Vegas passes on several quarterbacks in favor of an offensive tackle.

Reid predicted that the Raiders would take Oregon's Isaiah World with the No. 6 pick while quarterbacks like Penn State's Drew Allar and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier were both on the clock. They were picked directly after Las Vegas with the No. 7 and No. 8 picks.

While the Raiders may need a star left tackle, depending on how current starter Kolton Miller's contract situation pans out, there is no bigger need for a team than a long-term solution under center.

Two quarterbacks, Clemson's Cade Klubnik and South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, were both off the board by the time Las Vegas picked in this projection, but they are two viable options for the Raiders as well.

Much will change, both in the NFL and college football landscapes, before the 2026 NFL Draft, so it is a bit ridiculous to make such projections anyway. Geno Smith will likely be a great quarterback for the next few years, but this franchise and fan base deserve a superstar under center.

For the Raiders to leave the draft once again without a surefire replacement option for Smith would be both irresponsible and unexciting for Raider Nation.