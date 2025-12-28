Every player who has been ruled out for Raiders-Giants Week 17 tank bowl

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season. These two eliminated teams are limping to the finish line in what has been a rough campaign for both franchises, as they each sit at 2-13 before the penultimate contest of the year.

While a late-season game between a pair of two-win teams would normally be uninteresting, a lot of eyes around the league are fixated on this seemingly meaningless matchup. But the winner of the contest will lose its chance to land the No. 1 pick in April's draft. The loser will likely get the top pick.

Understanding these implications, neither team has been shy about shutting down key players for the year or ruling them out of Sunday's contest. The list is long, and it features some big names, so here is every player who will not participate in what is being affectionately called "The Tank Bowl."

Every player ruled out for Raiders-Giants Week 17 showdown

Las Vegas' list is relatively short compared to New York's, but it features some of the most pivotal pieces of the Raiders' success, whatever that has looked like in 2025.

Maxx Crosby -- IR (Knee)

Brock Bowers -- IR (Knee)

Jeremy Chinn -- IR (Back)

Jordan Meredith -- IR (Ankle)



Jack Bech -- Questionable (Back)

Raheem Mostert -- Questionable (Ankle/Knee)



Kolton Miller -- IR (Ankle)

Jackson Powers-Johnson -- IR (Ankle)

Kyu Blu Kelly -- IR (Knee)

For clarity, Miller has been out since he suffered a broken ankle in Week 4, but he has been practicing for the last few weeks. However, the Raiders have chosen not to activate him ahead of Week 17's game against the Giants.

Powers-Johnson landed on IR in Week 10 with a serious injury, so his being out is nothing new. Kelly also sustained a nasty injury in Week 14, so he has missed the last several weeks as well. Mostert's injury popped up on Monday, and Bech's didn't occur until Friday.

Obviously, Crosby, Bowers, Chinn and Meredith were placed on IR just days before the game after weeks, and in some cases, months, of nagging injuries. The Raiders felt it was best to shut down these players to prevent further injury and start building toward being healthy in 2026.

For the Giants, their list of players missing Sunday's game is a bit lengthier. They don't have anyone out that is of the magnitude that Crosby or Bowers are, but they'll have some serious ailments and absences when New York takes the field.

Andrew Thomas -- IR (Hamstring)

John Michael Schmitz Jr. -- IR (Finger)

Tyler Nubin -- IR (Neck)

D.J. Davidson -- IR (Neck)

Beaux Collins -- IR (Neck/Concussion)

Theo Johnson -- OUT (Illness)

Anthony Johnson Jr. -- OUT (Not listed)



Cor'Dale Flott -- Questionable (Knee)

Rakeem Nunez-Roches -- Questionable (Ankle/Toe)

Joshua Ezeudu -- Questionable (Calf)



Kayvon Thibodeaux -- IR (Shoulder)

Malik Nabers -- IR (Knee)

Cam Skattebo -- IR (Ankle)

Evan Neal -- IR (Neck)

To start, Neal hasn't played all season, so his being out is insignificant. Plus, both Nabers and Skattebo got hurt months ago and were never going to return for this campaign. Thibodeaux hasn't played since early November, either.

However, just after Las Vegas' slate of moves, Thomas, Schmitz, Nubin, Davidson and Collins were all added to the IR as well. Theo Johnson and Anthony Johnson Jr. were both unexpectedly ruled out on Saturday, too, despite neither having an injury designation after Friday's practice.

New York also has three players questionable, two of whom are starters. The third, Ezeudu, is a solid depth piece who has not yet played this year due to a calf injury. But there is a chance that he makes his season debut in Las Vegas on Sunday.

For those of you keeping track at home, the Raiders will be down seven starters, which is four more than last week, and two other key rotational players could be sidelined as well. The Giants will also be down at least four more starters than they were last week, in addition to some key depth pieces.

At this point, it shouldn't surprise anyone to see more players pop up on the injury report or be a surprise inactive just before kickoff. Clearly, neither of these teams wants to win, and this long list of players ruled out for the contest all but proves that.