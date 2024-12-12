Every Raiders draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to turn around their franchise this offseason.
Only four games separate the team from the end of a disappointing 2024 campaign, but brighter days should be ahead.
Not only does the team have over $100 million dollars in projected cap space available next year, but they are in a prime position to draft multiple franchise-altering players in 2025.
Las Vegas has struggled to build an elite team through the draft in years past, but new General Manager Tom Telesco showed he was different by making a handful of excellent choices in 2024.
Telesco and his staff will need to improve the roster at a handful of positions if the team wants to be more competitive in 2025. Fortunately, they have plenty of weapons at their disposal.
How many picks do the Raiders have in the 2025 Draft?
Las Vegas could have 10 total draft selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to Tankathon.com.
Those picks would be spread throughout the three days of the draft, with one pick in each of the seven rounds, and additional picks in both the third and sixth rounds.
Tankathon.com accurately applies the NFL's tiebreaking procedures and uses data from previous years to calculate compensatory picks.
Here is where they have the Raiders slated to pick in April:
Round 1, Pick 1
Round 2, Pick 34
Round 3, Pick 65
Round 3, Pick 69 (via NYJ)
Round 4, Pick 103
Round 5, Pick 139
Round 6, Pick 178
Round 6, Pick 212 (Compensatory Pick)
Round 6, Pick 216 (Compensatory Pick)
Round 7, Pick 217
With the first overall pick and four selections in the top 70, the team could easily draft four starters if they play their cards right.
According to The Harvard Sports Analysis Collective, Las Vegas has far and away the most valuable set of draft picks in 2025.
This is a huge opportunity that the team cannot afford to waste.