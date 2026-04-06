Every reporter has said the same thing about the Raiders' Kirk Cousins signing

Adding Jimmy Garoppolo, Gardner Minshew and Geno Smith in consecutive offseasons killed any credibility that the Las Vegas Raiders may have had when it came to veteran quarterbacks. But with Fernando Mendoza in their crosshairs with the No. 1 pick, fans were finally freed from these shackles.

Until John Spytek and Klint Kubiak made it abundantly clear that their preference was not only to have a more veteran signal-caller on the roster than Aidan O'Connell, but to find an older quarterback or "grown adult" who can start for the Silver and Black, perhaps for a lengthy period of time.

It was no knock on Mendoza that they felt this way, but many fans felt that limited such options existed. Kirk Cousins was really the only one who fit the bill, and in atypical fashion, Las Vegas did something that made tons of sense at the quarterback position, signing Cousins late last week.

And you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who isn't fawning over the decision.

Las Vegas Raiders are drawing praise from everyone for Kirk Cousins signing

First, it was ESPN's Pat McAfee who weighed in on the Raiders' choice to bring in Cousins as a bridge or mentor to Mendoza. Even McAfee, who has been one of the biggest proponents of Mendoza throughout the college football season and pre-draft process, loves the Cousins addition.

"But as I have slept on the Kirk Cousins (and) Fernando Mendoza quarterback room, I don't think there has been a better decision made for Fernando's future," McAfee said. "But also, I appreciate the fact that the Raiders know that they think Kirk is going to be much better than he was last year with Kubiak back at the helm."

Then, a slew of former NFL quarterbacks and current analysts praised Las Vegas' foresight in bringing Cousins aboard. Rich Gannon, who won the NFL MVP award in 2002 and led the Silver and Black to the Super Bowl, spoke on Schein Time about why this was such a great move.

"I think it makes a lot of sense. I think you can look into it a number of different ways. 'Is (Cousins) going to be the starter Week 1?' I don't think we need to get that far. I just think bringing in a quality player and person like Kirk Cousins is important," Gannon said. "He's got 14 years of experience, he's got 167 starts under his belt, he's thrown for almost 45,000 yards and almost 300 touchdowns. He's played well for a number of different organizations. I think he's going to be a great asset to a young Fernando Mendoza. He's got history with Klint Kubiak and the system. I think it makes a lot of sense to bring him in. Whether he starts Week 1 or not is irrelevant to me at this point. I think both will play. But I just think Kirk Cousins is the right person, a guy with great character and integrity, great leadership skills. I think there are some similarities when you look at both players."

Dan Orlovsky, who has unpopularly made it known that he believes Alabama's Ty Simpson is a better NFL quarterback prospect than Mendoza, even joined in on the fun. He spoke on ESPN's NFL Live about why Cousins can be such an asset for Mendoza.

"It's probably the best thing that the Raiders could have done for Mendoza, outside of maybe the addition of a dynamic playmaker on the outside," Orlovsky said. "Number one, an experienced quarterback that (makes you believe) you don't have to rush Mendoza. Two, he knows this offense inside and out. ... Having Kirk Cousins there, allowing Mendoza to get comfortable (learning the offense) is such a big deal."

To continue the hype train for the Raiders, Tim Hasselbeck, brother of Seattle Seahawks great Matt Hasselbeck, and a former NFL quarterback himself, spoke on ESPN's Get Up about the signing of Cousins. He, of course, praised the move and feels like it can only help Mendoza.

"I love it. I love the history between Kubiak and Kirk Cousins. I love the type of veteran that you're signing for Mendoza to learn from. Cousins will be an absolute pro in terms of how he prepares," Hasselbeck said. "It's a good, confirming example for (Mendoza). It's also a guy that has the battle scars of playing in an offense, and some of the things Mendoza is going to be able to learn from. I think it's a perfect environment."

In that same segment, Jordan Rodgers, brother of future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers and a renowned quarterbacks coach, went on about how not only is Cousins a great mentor, but he is the exact kind of mentor that Mendoza needs.

"Best thing that could have ever happened to Fernando Mendoza, and he hasn't even stepped foot in an NFL locker room yet, and I mean that. This is an opportunity to learn, to pace yourself without the pressure that goes into being the No. 1 overall pick," Rodgers said. "Having a veteran like Kirk Cousins, and even more importantly, a veteran that plays the position the same way that Fernando Mendoza does. Wins between the ears. Good arm, not great arm talent. A guy that can win from the pocket and teach you, and help you learn that process before the pressure really amps up."

Cousins will have to prove both the Raiders and these analysts and former players right. But after years of misery surrounding the veteran quarterback situation in Las Vegas, it's nice to be getting some praise for a change. And if he doesn't pan out, the Raiders still have quite the ace in the hole.