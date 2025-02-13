Ex-Raiders DL knows what Tyree Wilson needs to do to breakout in 2025

The Las Vegas Raiders have their fourth general manager in three years with the recent hiring of John Spytek. He's not going to be loyal to anybody on the 2024 roster which means some players are going to be on notice.

One player who has to be feeling some heat is defensive end Tyree Wilson. He was the No. 7 overall pick in 2023 but that was under general manager Dave Ziegler. It's highly unlikely that he gives up on Wilson yet but he's going to have to show some real signs of improvement in 2025.

He did start to come on at the end of the 2024 season but 4.5 sacks in 16 games isn't what you want from a top-10 draft pick in his second season. He still has big-time potential and will have a chance to play his third year in Patrick Graham's system.

Gerald McCoy wasn't with the Raiders when Wilson was on the team but he did have some thoughts on what he needs to do to improve.

"What he has to do is find who he is and understand who he is," McCoy told Raiders.com. "Understand that they drafted you for a reason, clearly you have the talent, you got to find a way to cultivate that talent and make the most of it. Just go be a football player."

Wilson has to be a frustrating player for the Raiders. He has the talent to be just as good as Maxx Crosby. The problem is that he's just so slow off the line of scrimmage and has limited pass-rushing moves. Year 3 is going to be the time to make a big leap. He's not a bad player at all. He'll likely have a long NFL career. However, this season could determine if he's going to be a star or just a rotational pass rusher.