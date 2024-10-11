Ex-Raiders star drops hints on Davante Adams trade
By Austin Boyd
It's been nearly two weeks since Davante Adams requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders yet he still remains on the team. There appears to have been little movement on the trade front but the wide receiver is likely out this week.
However, this might be the last week a hamstring injury will keep him out. If the Raiders don't trade him soon, they may have to decide on whether he's going to play or not in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Former Raiders Pro Bowl fullback Marcel Reece was once one of Mark Davis' closest advisers. While he no longer holds a role with the franchise, it sounds like he still has some connections. He was recently on Up & Adams where he said he expects the trade to come in the next few weeks and hinted at some more key details.
“I’m going to tell you this because I’m a little closer to the situation than I should be,” Reece told Kay Adams. “I think there’s a sneaky team that a lot of people aren’t talking about that could come in late.
Kay Adams then asked if the team rhymed with "Shmills," which is an obvious reference to the Buffalo Bills, and Reece's reaction suggested that was the sneaky team he was talking about.
The Bills have always made sense as a destination for Adams. They have a great quarterback but his wide receiver options are lacking. That said, it still seems like teams are unwilling to give up a second-round pick for Adams.
If that continues to be the case, the Raiders may decide to keep holding onto him until the trade deadline to see if anybody is willing to budge. The Bills are on a two-game losing streak and if that streak continues, they could start to get desperate.