Famous NFL announcer predicts legendary QB to join Raiders

It has been said over and over again that the Las Vegas Raiders are in desperate need of a quarterback.

Unfortunately, the team picked a year to need a quarterback. Not only is the free agent crop at the position not very strong, but the quarterback class coming out of college is top-heavy and the Raiders are not on the clock until pick No. 6.

That leaves only a few options for Las Vegas in Pete Carroll's first year at the helm. Given the current quarterbacks on the roster, the team cannot afford to wait until the draft and hope that a player falls to them, so they'll likely need to push for a free agent or another available quarterback before April.

Famous announcer Chris Collinsworth was recently on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams and she asked the former NFL wide receiver where he thought veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers would end up.

"The Raiders. Does that make any sense at all?" said Collinsworth. "I'm sitting there going, if you're Pete Carroll, and you're going, 'you know what, I'm probably going to hand this thing off to Chip Kelly at some point anyway and let's see what it goes."

Obviously, Rodgers would be a massive upgrade over the quarterbacks currently in the room, but he does not solve the team's question at the position long-term. Rodgers is not a veteran like Jacoby Brissett or Marcus Mariota where they do not mind taking a back seat and mentoring a young quarterback.

Rodgers, according to reports, did not want to help out his eventual replacement in Green Bay in Jordan Love, and it stands to reason that he would feel the same way in Las Vegas. Perhaps he has changed his tune at this point in his career, and the team could draft a player like Jaxson Dart to learn under Rodgers until he retires.

But taking Rodgers at face value is something that a lot of Raiders fans may have an issue with, simply because much of the fan base is starved for a young quarterback.