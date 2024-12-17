Fans make it clear who they want Raiders QB to be next year

There hasn't been much for Las Vegas Raiders to be happy about this season. The team hasn't won a game since Week 4 and it looks like another rebuild is in order.

So few things have gone right for the Raiders over the last two decades but fans are hoping that a savior could be on the way. At this point, Las Vegas is 2-12 and eliminated from the playoffs. While fans don't enjoy watching their team lose, many have embraced the idea of tanking.

There was one notable fan at the Raiders' Monday night loss to the Atlanta Falcons who took the tank talk to another level. The fan held up a sign that said "Just Tank Baby" and when he flipped the sign around, it read "Tank for Shedeur."

Raiders fans are something else 😂 pic.twitter.com/a11kBX0oeE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 17, 2024

Obviously, the fan was talking about Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is considered one of the top two quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class. Sanders to the Raiders has been the talk of the town since before the season even started.

Las Vegas missed out on all of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 class and it was obvious the team had major quarterback issues heading into this season. This is what led to many fans talking about Sanders dating back to April.

It remains to be seen how good of a pro the young quarterback will be but it's looking like there's a strong chance he'll be a Raider. Sanders and his family have already hinted at interest in Las Vegas and new Raiders part owner Tom Brady has a relationship with the quarterback.

Even if the Raiders don't get the No. 1 pick in the draft, it's possible he could force his way to the team. He's definitely the top quarterback to watch for Las Vegas once April rolls around.