Fernando Mendoza describes what he feels his role is in Klint Kubiak's offense

The Las Vegas Raiders officially made the move that the entire NFL world saw coming. The war room looked calm, and general manager John Spytek did not hesitate, as he used the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to select the franchise's quarterback of the future: Fernando Mendoza.

The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner has been ticketed for Las Vegas for several months, so Thursday's move was a formality. The front office has been preparing for Mendoza's arrival, beginning with tabbing Klint Kubiak as head coach and adding Tyler Linderbaum, Jalen Nailor, and Kirk Cousins.

Kubiak, who is in his first opportunity in the lead role, has consistently drawn praise for his offensive system, which is known to be quarterback-friendly and get the most out of his players. Moments after being drafted, Mendoza discussed how he fits in his new offense and what his true role is.

Fernando Mendoza discusses his fit in Klint Kubiak's Las Vegas Raiders offense

After years of winning meaningless football games to eliminate the possibility of drafting a top quarterback to rebuild around, the Raiders finally have the signal caller to lead them into the future. Las Vegas appears to be doing things the right way, as they have signed Cousins to serve as a mentor and presumably the starter until Mendoza is ready.

The No. 1 overall pick met with the Raiders' local media for the first time shortly after being drafted. He revealed in that press conference how he sees himself fitting into Kubiak's Raiders offense when he does take the reins, and what he feels his duties are as the quarterback.

"This scheme, it really allows a quarterback to be a point guard," Mendoza explained. "I believe that my job, we have so many great playmakers, whether it's on the outside, tight end, running back, or offensive line, I just need to get the ball to the playmakers and do my part of the offense and be my 1/11th. And, at that point, I believe this offense allows a quarterback to do that, and with such great coaches, I look forward to immersing myself into it."

For Raiders fans, who have spent time getting familiar with Kubiak's system and with Mendoza, his response comes as no surprise. The head coach has proven time and time again that he can get the most out of his quarterback and that his system sets them up to succeed.

Meanwhile, despite winning the Heisman and leading Indiana to its first-ever national title, Mendoza has proven that humility is his greatest trait.

Rather than discuss how his play would shine in his new offensive system, the rookie quarterback, in true point guard fashion, opted to give praise to his teammates and coaches, displaying that he is already ready to become a leader of this football team.

Of course, Mendoza has plenty still to prove on the field, and his NFL debut may not come in Week 1. It may not come in Year 1. Still, his humility, combined with his obsession to be great, should leave Raider Nation excited that they have finally landed a stud at the quarterback position.