Fernando Mendoza must be licking his chops at latest Raiders expert mock draft

Las Vegas Raiders fans know better than to count their chickens before they hatch. So, even though this is getting ahead ourselves, let us operate under the assumption that the Silver and Black make the expected pick to kick off the 2026 NFL Draft: Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

As much as developing him as a player and letting him get a head start on the concepts and playbook is critical to his success, so, too, is surrounding him with great players. Rarely can a quarterback win games week in and week out without a good offensive line, pass-catchers and a run game to lean on.

The Raiders have addressed the offensive line and wide receiver room this offseason already, but both units still need work. In the latest expert mock draft, Las Vegas lands not only reinforcements at offensive tackle, but Mendoza's fellow Indiana stud, wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.

Las Vegas Raiders somehow land Fernando Mendoza's stud college WR in latest mock draft

Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic recently released his latest mock draft, and in lock-step with everyone else, he had the Raiders taking Mendoza at the top of the board. But in Rounds 2 and 3, Las Vegas also nabbed Indiana's Cooper Jr. and Northwestern offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan.

If Mendoza saw this haul, surely he would be salivating. He and Cooper Jr. lit it up for the National Champion Hoosiers last year, connecting on 69 passes for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns, including an iconic game-winning snag against Penn State on the road to keep their perfect season alive.

Cooper Jr.'s production nearly doubled when Mendoza came to Bloomington, as he caught just 28 passes for 594 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2024. Mendoza helped turn Cooper Jr. from a mere home run hitter to a legitimate NFL wide receiver, one who most believe will get selected in the first round.

But if he falls to No. 36, the Raiders shouldn't pass him up. Las Vegas met with him virtually recently, and has had a few touch-and-go meetings throughout the pre-draft process, from my understanding. The two sides don't think he'll be available still in Round 2, but draft night is always full of surprises.

Tiernan is also an intriguing player, as he is a massive prospect with great physical tools and the ability to play both offensive tackle spots. He could challenge DJ Glaze and Charles Grant on the right side this offseason and be the eventual replacement to Kolton Miller at left tackle.

Quarterbacks love their big boys up front, perhaps none more than Mendoza, who paraded around his Hoosiers offensive linemen during the College Football Playoff and after he won the Heisman. Landing a fellow Big Ten player and a protector of his would be sure to make Mendoza happy.

Between a top-notch pass-catching weapon who he has familiarity with and a guy who can help solidify the Raiders' offensive line in both the short and long-term, Mendoza should be licking his chops if Las Vegas can land this duo after inevitably taking him at the top of the board.