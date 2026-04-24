Fernando Mendoza's first words as a Raider almost feel too good to be true

It has been a difficult few months for Las Vegas Raiders fans. Yes, the excitement about inevitably landing Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft was tangible and abundant, but it was so frustrating having to act like this wasn't set in stone. That we would jinx it by saying it.

But Mendoza officially joined the Silver and Black on Thursday evening, as head coach Klint Kubiak and general manager John Spytek got their guy. The rebuild is now fully underway in Las Vegas, and the young player is already joining elusive lists before even making it out to Sin City.

Mendoza and the powers that be in the Raiders' building have been dancing around what fans knew would come to fruition for some time now. But right after being selected, Mendoza made his first comments as a representative of The Shield, and the whole thing feels too good to be true.

Fernando Mendoza's first quote as a Las Vegas Raider is music to fans' ears

Just after the card was turned in and Mendoza received his call from Spytek and Kubiak, he spoke to reporters from NFL Network at his family's home in Miami, Florida. He didn't talk for long, but something about hearing him speak officially as the Raiders' quarterback was galvanizing.

"The last five months have been a blessing by God and I can't thank him enough," Mendoza said. "I look forward to proving it and earning it every single day ... what a great organization, great legacy, so many great teammates and coaches I'm looking forward to."

And Mendoza is right. The Raiders are a great organization with a storied tradition and he will surrounded by great teammates and coaches. He is actually set up to have success in Las Vegas, which is something the most recent quarterbacks before him have not had the luxury of.

Fans knew Mendoza would be humble in this moment as well, but it is still so refreshing to hear a young player not make promises or try to be Mr. Cool in the moment. Mendoza was who he has always been, which is someone who is all about the work, just like Kubiak.

Surely, the last few months have been a trying time for Mendoza. Even though everyone, including him, knew that he'd be the first overall pick, a smidge of doubt has to creep in at some point. And knowing how much Mendoza cares and how humble he is, he likely never expected anything.

But Mendoza is a Raider. He put on the hat, he called Spytek and Kubiak, and he talked to the media as a member of the Silver and Black. The new era is officially underway in Las Vegas, and it should be a great one.