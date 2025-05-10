Former polarizing Raiders QB makes final decision on NFL future

For nine seasons, Derek Carr was the only player who took significant snaps under center for the Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders. He was a second-round draft pick by the franchise in 2014, and his meteoric rise to be the team's starting quarterback as a rookie injected hope into Raider Nation.

After a rocky start to his career, he hit the mountaintop in his third NFL season. Carr led the Raiders to an impressive 12-3 record and finished third in MVP voting, but unfortunately, he broke his leg and missed the remainder of the season.

In the years that followed, Carr was a bit up-and-down for the Silver and Black, and he became a polarizing figure for the fan base. However, the fact remains that he is the most prolific passer in the illustrious history of the Raiders' franchise.

Carr shocked the NFL landscape on Saturday when he announced his retirement from the NFL. The news was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and later confirmed by the New Orleans Saints.

He spent the last two seasons of his career with the Saints after a falling out with the Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler regime in Las Vegas. Carr had been dealing with a shoulder injury this offseason that required surgery, so he would have been out for the entire 2025 season.

The experienced signal-caller tried to make a comeback, but ultimately, it just wasn't in the cards for the 11-year veteran. He'll keep his $10 million roster bonus and signing bonus, but he is forefeiting his $30 million guaranteed contract this season.

Carr may not have been the most successful quarterback to ever wear a Raiders jersey, but he provided stability for the team after a decade of abhorrent play at the position. He led the franchise to two playoff appearances in his tenure, including a run to the postseason in 2021 in which the Raiders fought numerous issues off the field.

As a Raider, Carr finished with 63 wins and 79 losses as a starter. He completed 64.6% of his passes for 35,222 yards and 217 touchdowns, also adding 845 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Carr also threw 99 interceptions and fumbled the ball 80 times during his tenure.

In his nine seasons, Carr broke nearly every passing record for the franchise, including passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and attempts. He also led 33 game-winning drives as a Raider.

While his time with the Silver and Black may not have ended the way that he wanted to, Carr retired on Saturday as the most prolific passer in the franchise's history. He certainly has an argument as the most talented player the Raiders have ever had under center, despite his relative lack of success.

Carr's decision is a reminder that time in the NFL is finite and that Raider Nation should always enjoy their favorite players while they can. The fan base will always remember the excitement of the preseason when "Start the Carr" ran rampant. He provided the organization with several life-long memories, and he will always be a legendary figure for this historic franchise.

Thank you, Derek.