Former Raider explains exactly why Klint Kubiak's team can shock people

A world of difference exists in the NFL between being improved and being actually good. For some teams, those two things can materialize at the same time, as the Chicago Bears showed in 2025. But for the Las Vegas Raiders, that path is muddied with more obstacles and even tougher foes.

Improving on a 3-14 season in which they ranked toward the bottom of the league in every metric, and one win was a backup bowl in Week 18, shouldn't be difficult. With all of the moves that the front office made this offseason, it is impossible to imagine a scenario where this team isn't better.

But will that show up in the win-loss column? In an AFC West with three now-perennial playoff powers and one of the toughest schedules in the NFL, Las Vegas certainly has its work cut out for itself. Most expect them to be the worst team in the division, even if they're better. This could easily be the reality.

That isn't stopping one short-stinted Raider from hyping up the Silver and Black ahead of the 2026 NFL season, though.

Gerald McCoy believes Las Vegas Raiders can surprise people in 2026

Former NFL defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who came to Las Vegas in 2021, was recently a guest on The Rich Eisen Show. The two were discussing teams in each conference that could surprise some folks during the upcoming season.

Although McCoy played just one game for the Raiders before suffering a season (and ultimately career)-ending injury, Silver and Black blood clearly still courses through his veins. For the AFC, McCoy's pick for a surprise team was Las Vegas.

"Going with the Raiders," McCoy said, while acknowledging his bias as a former Raider. "Maxx Crosby has a point to prove. He's a little pissed off. Actually, he's a lot of pissed off. I was just with Maxx in Vegas; he has a point to prove. And Maxx is extremely upset. And he's going to have these guys on a mission. ... He's going to bring the guys with him."

McCoy saw Crosby at The Sack Summit, and he went on to explain that Crosby is both frustrated that the Raiders seemingly didn't need him and that the Baltimore Ravens doubted how strong his knee is. While happy to be back in Las Vegas, the superstar defensive end has a lot of people to prove wrong.

And if this ramps up his approach and leadership even more, then more power to him and, ultimately, the team. If everyone is following a pissed-off Raiders leader, then that is, by all accounts, a good thing. A squad full of Maxx Crosbys is better than having just one.

Obviously, McCoy had to address the quarterback situation as well. Through the lens of an 11-year veteran who earned three All-Pro nods and made it to six Pro Bowls, and has enjoyed life as an analyst since, McCoy isn't a fan of trotting Mendoza out there and throwing him into the fire.

"If I am them, I take what they have, and I really look at, 'Is it necessary to throw Mendoza out there right now?' A lot of people say, "Just throw him out there, throw him in the fire, let him,'" McCoy said. "Quarterback-wise, for me, I'd just let Kirk Cousins rock, and if you don't have to throw out the kid, then you don't throw out the kid. This offense, I believe that Kirk can run it. It's in that [Sean] McVay tree, and he just knows how to run this offense."

Between an amped-up Crosby and a veteran quarterback that can actually execute a high-level offense, McCoy believes that the Raiders can surprise some people. And it is difficult to argue with him, as his logic is sound, and this is what a lot of Las Vegas fans have said all offseason.

Again, will that turn into more wins? Probably. At least fans hope so. Will it take them to the playoffs? In all honesty, probably not. But the Raiders can still be light-years better than last year, and that starts with being competitive in each game. That would surely surprise some people after last year.

"Collectively, I just believe that the Raiders, they can surprise some people," McCoy said.

Let's hope this secret doesn't remain hidden for too long.