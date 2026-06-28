Former Raider gets fitting recognition for career fans don't appreciate enough

Jack Del Rio has undoubtedly been the best Raiders head coach since the Jon Gruden and Bill Callahan era at the turn of the century. Klint Kubiak could easily overtake him, and fans both hope and believe that he will, but not enough respect has been put on Del Rio's name over the years.

One underrated thing that Del Rio did to boost the team was using his prior relationship with Reggie Nelson to sign the veteran safety ahead of the 2016 NFL season on a team-friendly deal. The two were together with the Jacksonville Jaguars and reunited in Oakland for a few more good years.

And for two seasons under Del Rio, Nelson was a very good safety for the Silver and Black. His time as a Raider wasn't appreciated enough, and he drew his share of criticism toward the end. But fans didn't know how good they had it, and now, his career is getting some fitting recognition.

Former Raiders safety Reggie Nelson lands on The Athletic's 2026 "Hall of Very Good" list

The Athletic Football Show released their 2026 candidates for the "Hall of Very Good," a somewhat tongue-in-cheek way to recognize some of the best NFL players who have not been enshrined in Canton, Ohio. Nelson made the list, with one key stat sticking out to host Dave Helman.

"Here's the stat I want to leave you with for Reggie Nelson: More career interceptions than Brian Dawkins, Tyron Matthew, and Earl Thomas, and Kevin Byard [III]," Helman noted.

Helman and co-hosts Derrik Klassen and Robert Mays spoke at length about the impact he made on the Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals, and for good reason. Nelson was a part of some very good teams with those franchises, and that is who he is most known for suiting up for.

But his three-year run with the Raiders should not be forgotten or cast aside. Let's not forget that Nelson was a Pro Bowl safety in 2016 and was not an insignificant part of that Oakland team making a big jump from average in 2015 to a true Super Bowl contender the following year.

Until an injury-riddled final campaign in the Silver and Black in 2018, Nelson had back-to-back seasons where he was an above-average safety on the back end of the Raiders' defense. And he thrived more with Del Rio at the head post, not Gruden. Nelson retired following that season.

It is human nature to judge a person based on their last performance, and it seems like most of Raider Nation has remembered Nelson as a safety who gave up tons in pass coverage and missed too many tackles. But this is a 35-year-old safety who was injured that we're talking about.

Raider Nation doesn't appreciate Nelson for shoring up the secondary in 2016, the most electric season of the century since the Super Bowl run in 2002. His shortcomings in 2018 overshadowed how great he was in 2016 and how good he still was in 2017 at age 34.

In 43 games across three seasons with the Silver and Black, he totaled 8 interceptions, 19 passes defended, two forced fumbles and 183 tackles. Nelson was always a very good run defender, and his Pro Football Focus marks back up the notion that he was quite impactful in Oakland.

Nelson's earning a spot on the "Hall of Very Good" is some fitting recognition for him and his great career. But the portion of it that he spent with the Raiders just isn't appreciated enough by the national media or the fanbase. Perhaps this will help some folks change their tune.